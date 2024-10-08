Collin Gosselin Reveals He'd Consider 'Reconnecting' With Mom Kate If She 'Comes Forward With the Truth' About Alleged Abuse

Collin Gosselin hasn't given up on one day mending relationships with his mother and his estranged brothers and sisters despite his tragic stories of abuse he claims he suffered as a young boy.

The 20-year-old son of Jon and Kate Gosselin has repeatedly accused his mom, 49, of physical, verbal and emotional mistreatment. Most recently, he said she "zip-tied" his limbs together and kept him in a "bolt-locked" basement some time before having him committed to a psychiatric health facility for two years.