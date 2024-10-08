or
Collin Gosselin Reveals He'd Consider 'Reconnecting' With Mom Kate If She 'Comes Forward With the Truth' About Alleged Abuse

Split photo of Kate and Collin Gosselin
Kate and Collin Gosselin have been estranged for many years.

Oct. 8 2024, Published 7:42 p.m. ET

Collin Gosselin hasn't given up on one day mending relationships with his mother and his estranged brothers and sisters despite his tragic stories of abuse he claims he suffered as a young boy.

The 20-year-old son of Jon and Kate Gosselin has repeatedly accused his mom, 49, of physical, verbal and emotional mistreatment. Most recently, he said she "zip-tied" his limbs together and kept him in a "bolt-locked" basement some time before having him committed to a psychiatric health facility for two years.

collin gosselin consider reconnecting mom kate comes forward truth
Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Collin Gosselin went to live with his father, Jon, after he left the mental health facility as a child.

Collin also alleged he was kept from playing and eating with his brothers and sisters as a child — broken bonds he said were a "top priority" for him to heal one day.

"And I think the only way that my mother and I would be able to reconnect and fix our relationship in the future is, if she would just come forward with the truth and all the things that she has kept under wraps," he explained to a news outlet.

collin gosselin consider reconnecting mom kate comes forward truth
Source: @kateplusmy8/instagram

Collin Gosselin is believed to be estranged from six of his seven siblings.

"And you know the many times that she's tried to soil my name and my father's name. I just would want her to come forward with the truth," he added. "[But] Yes, that door would be open. 100 percent."

As OK! previously reported, Collin also blamed his mother for his abrupt discharge from the United States Marines. The former reality star was in training when his mother wrote a viral social media post that accused him of being "violent" and "unpredictable" as a boy due to a wide array of psychiatric diagnoses, including bipolar, autism, ADHD, obsessive compulsive disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and PTSD.

Collin Gosselin

collin gosselin consider reconnecting mom kate comes forward truth
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin claimed Collin was a 'violent' child.

Following his separation, Collin sought out a mental health professional for extensive testing. They later ruled out every condition his mother reportedly had him diagnosed with as a child.

"It wasn't really a surprise to me, the conclusion of that evaluation that I got done," Collin told the news outlet. "We've always known this would be the conclusion, however, getting that done and actually following through with that, especially after the event of my discharge in the Marine Corps...that was something that I felt was very necessary, and it was a huge relief, and a huge weight lifted off my shoulders."

Collin is currently attending Penn State as a freshman.

collin gosselin consider reconnecting mom kate comes forward truth
Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Collin Gosselin graduated high school in June 2023.

Collin spoke with The Sun about potentially reconciling with his mother.

