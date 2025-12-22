or
Kate Hudson, 46, Says She’s 'Doing Her Best' With Her 3 Kids as She Laments About Being Pregnant Her Whole Life

Photo of Kate Hudson and her daughter with Danny Fujikawa
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Kate Hudson got real about the challenges of parenting kids of all ages.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Kate Hudson feels like she hasn’t been able to catch a break on the baby train.

During the Monday, December 22, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the actress, 46, reflected on having children of all ages.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Kate Hudson guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Host Jenna Bush Hager asked Hudson to “teach us” how she parents a child in every age group.

“I don’t know. I’m just doing the best I can,” the movie star said candidly. “It’s interesting because I’ve been able to spend so much good time in early stages, from baby to about three, being so connected to the baby and having help from the older ones.”

Image of Kate Hudson shares kids with her exes Chris Robinson and Matt Belamy.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Kate Hudson shares kids with her exes Chris Robinson and Matt Belamy.

Hudson shares kids Ryder, 21, with ex Chris Robinson, Bingham, 14, with Matt Belamy, and Rani, 6, with Danny Fujikawa.

“They’re all seven-and-a-half years apart…it’s awesome. I loved high school, and I got pregnant. My whole life, I’ve just been mom….” she explained. “It’s been pretty great. We’re a strong unit. We’re all here together right now.”

Kate gave birth to her eldest child when she was 24 years old.

Kate Hudson Has Children With 3 Different Fathers

Kate Hudson

Image of Kate Hudson has three kids.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Kate Hudson has three kids.

In April, she reflected on what it’s been like co-parenting with three distinct fathers.

"I have three kids and I have three different dads, and all of them tour, and I made a very conscious decision to do things that didn't take me away from my kids for too long, on top of trying to diversify," she explained to an outlet. "I like to play the long game and just do different things, so for me it was like I wasn't getting the roles that I wanted to be playing. The ones that I did, I would make some hard decisions and if it took me away for too long, I just couldn't do it because I had to be with my kids and I wanted to make sure that I was the center of my kids' universe and that we had one unit."

Kate unexpectedly added, "That included me going to my exes’ tours and being very consciously uncoupled with everybody, and so that was my priority.”

Kate Hudson Says There's 'No Such Thing as a Perfect Parent'

Image of Kate Hudson frequently provides a glimpse at her family life on social media.
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson frequently provides a glimpse at her family life on social media.

In a May 2024 interview, she stressed that perfection is not the goal when it comes to parenting.

“I’m sorry if this sounds like a cliche: But first, [motherhood is] simply the hardest and most rewarding job in the world,” she expressed. “Second: There’s no such thing as a perfect parent.”

Image of Kate Hudson shares a daughter with Danny Fujikawa.
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson shares a daughter with Danny Fujikawa.

The Almost Famous alum further expanded on raising her kids in a broken household.

“I think it's really important to think about the unit as it takes on a different form when you aren’t with your partner anymore,” she said. “If I was going to do that again, I think I would just nest. When you’re older, it’s easier to move around. But kids need their environment. They need their room, they need their home and they need to feel that safety.”

