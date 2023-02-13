Kate Hudson Admits She 'Didn't Think Twice' About Marrying Ex-Husband Chris Robinson At 21: We 'Worshiped Each Other'
Kate Hudson's whirlwind love story was one for the books.
In a rare move, the 43-year-old opened up about her first marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson, which lasted from 2000 to 2007, on Sara Foster and sister Erin Foster's "The World's First Podcast."
Looking back on being young and in love, Hudson gushed that Robinson taught her "what it felt like to be unconditionally loved." The Almost Famous actress — who shares 19-year-old son Ryder with Robinson — emphasized that the now-exes "worshiped each other" and "were so in love."
It seemed to be love at first sight for Hudson and the father of her child, as she candidly shared she was all in for whatever was in store for their love.
"I went to New York, and I met Chris. And I came home, I was like, 'Oh, I'm marrying this guy,'" she recalled, noting that she was 20 years old when they first met. "I was 21 when we got married."
Confessing she jumps "into the deep end of everything" she does, Hudson continued of their wedding plans: "People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, oh, we should wait."
The Academy Award nominee added: "I'm madly in love, and I want to marry him, and so I just didn't think twice. I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt."
"Chris completely opened that floodgate for me...forever," Hudson spilled, "No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like."
In addition to Ryder, Hudson shares son Bingham Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, as well as 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose with current fiancé Danny Fujikawa.
Fujikawa proposed to Hudson in September 2021 after five years together.
