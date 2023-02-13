Kate Hudson Admits She 'Didn't Think Twice' About Marrying Ex-Husband Chris Robinson At 21: We 'Worshiped Each Other'

Looking back on being young and in love, Hudson gushed that Robinson taught her "what it felt like to be unconditionally loved." The Almost Famous actress — who shares 19-year-old son Ryder with Robinson — emphasized that the now-exes "worshiped each other" and "were so in love."

It seemed to be love at first sight for Hudson and the father of her child, as she candidly shared she was all in for whatever was in store for their love.