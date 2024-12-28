She's on Fire! Kate Hudson's Best Topless and Naked Moments

Hudson penned a lengthy message on Instagram alongside a photo in a bathtub with her youngest child, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

"I hold my babies as I want to be held and ask for no returns," she began her sweet message. "I love my babies with the freedom of knowing they are different than me and supporting their human right to individuality. I just love them endlessly. Mistakes will happen, people are flawed, to be human will only ever be imperfect. Would we want it any other way?"

The 45-year-old Glass Onion Star asked her followers, "Perfection...what is that anyway?" before explaining the topic further, noting people "transcend all negative noise" and "forgive" when they love.

Hudson continued, "When we choose love, we chose the good life. And if you think love didn’t choose you, remember, someone out there, scratch that, MANY people out there are ready to bring you in and share love with you. Choosing love means you’re never alone💫❤️."

She also shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said of co-parenting her kids' fathers in a November 2022 interview with The Sunday Times. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."