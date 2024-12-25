Daring Divas: 12 Celebrities Who Bared It All and Went Topless
Bebe Rexha
In July, Bebe Rexha soaked up the sun topless during a vacation in Greece.
"Mykonos for the first time ever. Thank you @soulaliakou @cavotagoomykonos for taking such good care of us. Can't wait to be back," she captioned the photoset.
Bella Hadid
Amid their hot romance, Bella Hadid broke the internet with a carousel of photos featuring her and her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos. In one snap, the 27-year-old supermodel can be seen topless as she soaked up the sun with a book resting on her lap.
Britney Spears
Hours after deleting her Instagram account in January, Britney Spears returned with a risqué beach photo of herself, letting only small diamond emojis cover her private parts.
The "Toxic" singer wrote, "Just landed in French Polynesia!!!"
Cardi B
Cardi B went topless when she recorded an Instagram video to promote her line with Fashion Nova in 2018.
Chelsea Handler
For Christmas 2020, Chelsea Handler treated her fans with dazzling, topless photos of herself. She posed with her two dogs in an inflatable boat, letting red and green pasties cover up her chest.
Chrissy Teigen
For her week in review in March, Chrissy Teigen was all smiles as she cuddled up to Penny, their family's oldest dog, while topless.
Heidi Klum
America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum threw away her bikini during a beach getaway with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
"F🏝️R💦E🐠E☀️ Just you and I 🥰," she captioned a video of herself topless while running around on the beach.
Kate Hudson
"🌞's out☕️☕️☕️," Kate Hudson captioned her nude photo on Instagram, only letting her hair hide her bare chest.
Kendall Jenner
A recent Calzedonia campaign tapped Kendall Jenner to be its topless model for the brand's signature tights!
"@calzedonia #calzedonia," the 29-year-old model captioned her December 5 Instagram post.
Kesha
Kesha took her fans to Spotify's 2024 Wrapped Universe Event, sharing a sultry photo of herself wearing nothing but jeans and underwear.
She added, "Watch me getting hotter on your cheap android."
Madonna
In August, Madonna was at her most authentic as she posed topless while cuddling with rumored boyfriend Akeem Morris in a set of photos on Instagram. Instead of her usual jaw-dropping and stylish wardrobe, she covered up her chest with her hands and jewelry.
"Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥," she wrote in the caption.
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone, 66, turned social media upside down when she exposed most of her skin while painting.
"Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting 🥰📷: @pricearana," she wrote in a July post, which featured a photo of herself wearing nothing but bikini bottoms.