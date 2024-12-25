or
Daring Divas: 12 Celebrities Who Bared It All and Went Topless

Source: @madonna/Instagram; @katehudson/Instagram

Madonna, Kate Hudson and more celebrities never go out of style — even during their most daring and skin-baring moments!

Dec. 25 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Bebe Rexha

Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha sustained an injury after a man threw a phone at her mid-show in June.

In July, Bebe Rexha soaked up the sun topless during a vacation in Greece.

"Mykonos for the first time ever. Thank you @soulaliakou @cavotagoomykonos for taking such good care of us. Can't wait to be back," she captioned the photoset.

Bella Hadid

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos became Instagram official in February.

Amid their hot romance, Bella Hadid broke the internet with a carousel of photos featuring her and her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos. In one snap, the 27-year-old supermodel can be seen topless as she soaked up the sun with a book resting on her lap.

Britney Spears

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has frequently posted photos of herself naked.

Hours after deleting her Instagram account in January, Britney Spears returned with a risqué beach photo of herself, letting only small diamond emojis cover her private parts.

The "Toxic" singer wrote, "Just landed in French Polynesia!!!"

Cardi B

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B was accused of going broke when she posted a sponsored ad on her social media page.

Cardi B went topless when she recorded an Instagram video to promote her line with Fashion Nova in 2018.

Chelsea Handler

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler said she 'unknowingly' took Semaglutide when her anti-aging doctor prescribed it to her.

For Christmas 2020, Chelsea Handler treated her fans with dazzling, topless photos of herself. She posed with her two dogs in an inflatable boat, letting red and green pasties cover up her chest.

Chrissy Teigen

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is now sober.

For her week in review in March, Chrissy Teigen was all smiles as she cuddled up to Penny, their family's oldest dog, while topless.

Heidi Klum

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum said she grew up 'very free,' adding she loves 'not wearing too much.'

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum threw away her bikini during a beach getaway with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

"F🏝️R💦E🐠E☀️ Just you and I 🥰," she captioned a video of herself topless while running around on the beach.

Kate Hudson

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson left a simple comment on the Instagram post.

"🌞's out☕️☕️☕️," Kate Hudson captioned her nude photo on Instagram, only letting her hair hide her bare chest.

Kendall Jenner

Source: COURTESY OF CALZEDONIA

Kendall Jenner was tapped to model the brand's tights.

A recent Calzedonia campaign tapped Kendall Jenner to be its topless model for the brand's signature tights!

"@calzedonia #calzedonia," the 29-year-old model captioned her December 5 Instagram post.

Kesha

Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha only used a star emoji to cover her chest area.

Kesha took her fans to Spotify's 2024 Wrapped Universe Event, sharing a sultry photo of herself wearing nothing but jeans and underwear.

She added, "Watch me getting hotter on your cheap android."

Madonna

Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna sparked dating rumors with 28-year-old Akeem Morris.

In August, Madonna was at her most authentic as she posed topless while cuddling with rumored boyfriend Akeem Morris in a set of photos on Instagram. Instead of her usual jaw-dropping and stylish wardrobe, she covered up her chest with her hands and jewelry.

"Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥," she wrote in the caption.

Sharon Stone

Source: @sharonstone/instagram

Sharon Stone has been promoting body positivity after hearing negative comments when she was younger.

Sharon Stone, 66, turned social media upside down when she exposed most of her skin while painting.

"Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting 🥰📷: @pricearana," she wrote in a July post, which featured a photo of herself wearing nothing but bikini bottoms.

