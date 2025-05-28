Kate Hudson, 46, Shows Off Ripped Abs With Daughter Rani After Festival Performance: Photo
Kate Hudson looked tanned and toned following her music festival debut.
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum, 46, bared her six-pack abs while vacationing with her 6-year-old daughter, Rani, in Napa Valley, Calif., on Tuesday, May 27.
Kate Hudson's Pool Day in Napa Valley
The actress stunned in a tiny, cleavage-baring blue bikini top and loose, star-print shorts in a cabana. She posed with what appeared to be a glass of champagne as she shielded her face with shades and a wide-rimmed hat with embroidered moons.
Earlier in her photo dump, she flashed a duck face with Rani while sipping on a drink in the pool. The child propped her piña colada on the side next to her mom, who rocked large black sunglasses.
When back inside, Kate cozied up in a large gray and brown shawl while holding a glass of wine. She accessorized with an oversized, color-blocked tote and shell ring.
She completed the Instagram carousel with several scenic snaps, including a string of wine glasses next to a fireplace, two plates of grilled cheese and tomato soup with fries and a field of flowers.
The film star thanked the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley for being the "perfect oasis" for the weekend as she performed at BottleRock. She also praised the hotel for "making sure her glass was always full."
Kate Hudson's BottleRock Performance
Kate took the stage on Saturday, May 24, at the music festival, donned in a chic, off-the-shoulder white lace dress from Chloe. She complemented the ensemble with a large black buckle belt and thigh-high Jimmy Coo Cece boots.
Rani cheered her on from the crowd and even hitched a golf cart ride with her to the stage. The duo collaborated on an Instagram Reel outside of a trailer, lip-syncing to an iconic line from Kate's Almost Famous character, Penny Lane: "I always tell the girls, never take it seriously. If you never take it seriously, you never get hurt. If you never get hurt, you always have fun."
The musician performed a combination of 11 original songs and covers, including "Gonna Find Out," "Voices Carry," "Love Ain't Easy" and "Bittersweet Symphony."
"Wow wow! @bottlerocknapa knows how to do it!" Kate captioned a May 26 Instagram post recapping her experience. "My very first festival performance and it was such a blast! Thanks for having us and thank you to everyone who came out."
Fellow stars Chelsea Handler and Kathy Hilton supported their friend by flooding the comments section with red hearts.
Country singer and actress Rita Wilson added, "So fun!!!!"