NEWS Kate Hudson, 45, Wears Skimpy Bathing Suit While Enjoying Greece Alongside Daughter Rani, 6, and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: Photos Source: MEGA Kate Hudson stunned in a red bikini while vacationing in Greece with her man and daughter.

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson showed off her toned abs in a red bikini while relaxing with a cocktail.

Hudson kept things effortlessly chic, accessorizing with bangle bracelets, oversized cat-eye sunglasses and a delicate anklet. Meanwhile, Fujikawa kept it casual, sporting baby pink swim trunks while holding his own drink in one hand. "My mood the entire time," Hudson captioned the post.

The Almost Famous star also carved out some quality time with her 6-year-old daughter, Rani, whom she shares with Fujikawa. In one Instagram Story, the duo indulged in a relaxing spa day at the One&Only Aesthesis in Athens, where they lounged on massage beds wrapped in towels ahead of their treatments.

Source: @katehudson/Instagram The singer and Rani had a mother-daughter spa day at a luxury resort.

"Topped it off with the perfect first mother-daughter spa day 🥹," she wrote.

Another sweet shot featured Hudson and Rani exploring the Acropolis. The proud mom struck a power pose with her hands on her hips, while her daughter stood beside her with her arms crossed. Rani kept it classic in an all-white outfit with matching socks and sneakers, while Hudson opted for a metallic green strapless jumpsuit paired with a wide-brimmed beach hat.

Source: @katehudson/Instagram The actress also visited the Acropolis in Athens with her daughter.

In addition to Rani, Hudson is also mom to 13-year-old son Bingham, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and 21-year-old son Ryder, from her previous relationship with Chris Robinson. During a recent interview, the A Little Bit of Heaven actress opened up about raising self-sufficient kids, especially as her eldest, Ryder, navigates life as a college student at NYU.

"He's like, ‘I got to figure out what my life is going to look like and how I’m going to achieve the things that I want to achieve and how I can live,’" she shared. "I think you should be teaching your kids those things way earlier on so that when they get to that point, they’re not like, ‘Oh my God, how do I afford my life and not lean on my family?’"

Source: MEGA Kate Hudson recently shared that she’s teaching her kids to be independent early in life.