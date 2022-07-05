Not Having It!Kate Hudson’s Topless Instagram Post Prompts Awkward Response From Famous Brother Oliver
Kate Hudson posted a scantily clad photo on Instagram that received an awkward response from brother Oliver Hudson.
“Nope,” simply read the comment from the actress’ 45-year-old sibling.
“🌞’s out☕️☕️☕️,” the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days starlet captioned the topless post that featured her sipping from a coffee mug as her hair carefully fell over her shoulders and covered her bare chest.
While the Almost Famous actress’ brother didn’t have much to say about the post, fans were quick to call out his ironic remark, as his Instagram profile picture shows a bare backside.
“This might be the most brother response ever,” read one comment, with another user getting straight to the point, “ummmm…ironic much??? (Your a** is showing in your profile pic) lol!!!”
Some simply saw the exchange as normal sibling banter. “Everyone's talking bout your butt like you never mooned your family growing up. Even being Hollywood children I'm sure mooning happened.. 😂 just a full moon on your page!”
Regardless of Oliver's opinion about his younger sister's post, Kate's comment section was flooded with overwhelming support of her offering fans a glimpse of her morning routine. “If I looked like this, I would literally go anywhere and everywhere wearing this and only this. #katehudsondamngirl ❤️🔥😍,” wrote one adoring fan.
“40's the new 20. Go green juice!,” read another, giving a nod to the Hollywood veteran’s well-documented commitment to her health.
Meanwhile, it seems safe to assume that the Fabletics co-founder's fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, was also a fan of her sultry post. The blonde babe — who shares son Ryder, 18, with Christopher Robinson, son Bingham “Bing,” 10, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani, 3, with Danny — announced in September 2021 that her soon-to-be hubby proposed to her after five years together.