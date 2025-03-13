Fashion Fumble! Kate Hudson's Wardrobe Malfunction Stuns at Netflix Screening

In a captured video by the Paley Center for Media, chaos erupted during the concluding Q&A as Hudson quickly clutched her chest in a bid to maintain her dignity. Thankfully, her loyal costars Brenda Song, 36, and Justin Theroux, 53, sprang into action, with Song blocking the crowd while Justin and the panelist host rushed to fix the disheveled dress.

“You didn’t expect this!” the Glass Onion star quipped to the stunned audience, while Theroux lightened the mood, cracking, “It’s a car accident back here!”

As if that wasn’t enough, the fashion faux pas struck again when the gown slipped further while Hudson was cheering for her costar Jay Ellis. “It’s getting boring at this point,” the actor quipped as he took charge once more, navigating the messy mishap with humor.