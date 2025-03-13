Fashion Fumble! Kate Hudson's Wardrobe Malfunction Stuns at Netflix Screening
In a cringe-worthy moment that had jaws dropping, Kate Hudson found herself in the midst of not one, but two wardrobe malfunctions at the screening of her new Netflix series, Running Point.
The 45-year-old Hollywood darling graced the stage at The Paley Center for Media in Midtown Manhattan on February 26 with her dazzling Grecian-style gown, boasting a daring plunging neckline and sultry open sides. But the night took a turn when the thick empire waistband of her dress betrayed her, coming undone and nearly exposing her assets to the audience.
In a captured video by the Paley Center for Media, chaos erupted during the concluding Q&A as Hudson quickly clutched her chest in a bid to maintain her dignity. Thankfully, her loyal costars Brenda Song, 36, and Justin Theroux, 53, sprang into action, with Song blocking the crowd while Justin and the panelist host rushed to fix the disheveled dress.
“You didn’t expect this!” the Glass Onion star quipped to the stunned audience, while Theroux lightened the mood, cracking, “It’s a car accident back here!”
As if that wasn’t enough, the fashion faux pas struck again when the gown slipped further while Hudson was cheering for her costar Jay Ellis. “It’s getting boring at this point,” the actor quipped as he took charge once more, navigating the messy mishap with humor.
The blonde babe has a history of fashion faux pas, including a memorable episode with the late pop legend Prince at the 2005 Golden Globes.
“I spent the Golden Globes not being able to sit,” she recalled in a 2021 interview with People. Her tight Versace gown left her no choice but to lay sideways, much to Prince’s amusement.
“He just thought it was so funny,” she recalled.
And let’s not forget her 2016 misadventures at the Met Gala — Hudson was nearly tripped up when Lady Gaga accidentally stepped on her sheer white Atelier Versace gown as they walked the iconic carpet. Later, at the after-party, she faced yet another close call with a high-slit wrap dress that threatened to reveal way too much as she moved into the venue.
With so much experience navigating the treacherous terrain of red carpets, Hudson has mastered her wardrobe strategies. The Raising Helen star swears by her trusty nipple covers, declaring, “I have to bring [them] with me everywhere, because I don’t like bras.”
In her 2023 interview with British Vogue, she revealed, “I like to put these on my b------ so that, you know, nothing ever gets too aggressive… to make sure a picture doesn’t become, like, too much of a conversation piece.”
With a flair for the dramatic both on and off the screen, Hudson continues to prove that stars shine brightest — even when faced with fashion flare-ups!