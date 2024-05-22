OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kate Hudson
OK LogoNEWS

Kate Hudson Admits She Went 1 Year Without Flirting or Texting Any Men: 'It Was Great'

kate hudson took year off dating
Source: mega
By:

May 22 2024, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Hudson has been known to always be in a relationship, as she's had quite a few boyfriends and baby daddies.

However, she noted she took time to herself — specifically one year without men — to regroup.

“It was great,” the actress, 45, said of on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which released on Wednesday, May 22, of spending time alone. “I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore.’”

Article continues below advertisement
kate hudson took year off dating jp
Source: mega

The pair have been engaged since September 2021.

At the time, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star refrained from flirting or texting guys, which she called "strangely empowering." She ended up staying single for more than three years.

Article continues below advertisement
kate hudson took year off dating jp
Source: mega

Kate Hudson's mom is Goldie Hawn.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty — who shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with former fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa — also detailed meeting Robinson at 19 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
kate hudson took year off dating
Source: mega

Kate Hudson gushed about her relationship with Danny Fujikawa.

Article continues below advertisement

“It was a whirlwind. We were engaged in four months, married at nine months Then, [after] three years, I wanted to have a baby,” she said, referring to Ryder. “Then it started to do that downward spiral.”

MORE ON:
Kate Hudson
Article continues below advertisement

Though they got married so young, Hudson never regretted the decision. “It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship,” she recalled, adding that they felt "so connected" to one another.

“I think it’s more peaceful for me, which makes it more peaceful for my children,” she said of not speaking badly about her ex.

Article continues below advertisement
kate hudson took year off dating jp
Source: mega

Kate Hudson reflected on her prior relationships during a new podcast episode.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, the singer is enjoying time with her brood and Fujikawa, whom she's been engaged to since September 2021.

“His values are very sturdy, and he’s such a lovely person,” Hudson said. “I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years of just being so happy in my life alone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Overall, Hudson is grateful for her relationships and what they've taught her.

“I look back at my entire life at this point and I’m like, ‘I actually feel like I might have gotten it right,’” she shared.

“For me, having the means and the ability to choose to be more healthy in relationships means that it’s been easier for me to exit unhealthy relationships,” she added. “Just because you’re not supposed to be with someone doesn’t mean that you can’t create a big beautiful experience."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.