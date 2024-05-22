Kate Hudson Admits She Went 1 Year Without Flirting or Texting Any Men: 'It Was Great'
Kate Hudson has been known to always be in a relationship, as she's had quite a few boyfriends and baby daddies.
However, she noted she took time to herself — specifically one year without men — to regroup.
“It was great,” the actress, 45, said of on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which released on Wednesday, May 22, of spending time alone. “I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore.’”
At the time, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star refrained from flirting or texting guys, which she called "strangely empowering." She ended up staying single for more than three years.
The blonde beauty — who shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with former fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa — also detailed meeting Robinson at 19 years old.
“It was a whirlwind. We were engaged in four months, married at nine months Then, [after] three years, I wanted to have a baby,” she said, referring to Ryder. “Then it started to do that downward spiral.”
Though they got married so young, Hudson never regretted the decision. “It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship,” she recalled, adding that they felt "so connected" to one another.
“I think it’s more peaceful for me, which makes it more peaceful for my children,” she said of not speaking badly about her ex.
These days, the singer is enjoying time with her brood and Fujikawa, whom she's been engaged to since September 2021.
“His values are very sturdy, and he’s such a lovely person,” Hudson said. “I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years of just being so happy in my life alone.”
Overall, Hudson is grateful for her relationships and what they've taught her.
“I look back at my entire life at this point and I’m like, ‘I actually feel like I might have gotten it right,’” she shared.
“For me, having the means and the ability to choose to be more healthy in relationships means that it’s been easier for me to exit unhealthy relationships,” she added. “Just because you’re not supposed to be with someone doesn’t mean that you can’t create a big beautiful experience."