Kate Middleton Doing a 'Brilliant Job' of Helping the Royal Family and Prince Harry Make Amends, Claims Expert
Kate Middleton has been a godsend for the royal family!
Though Prince Harry is still not on good terms with King Charles and Prince William, royal expert Robert Jobson revealed the mother-of-three is doing her best to heal the rift.
"I'm not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry at the moment, I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job," he shared with a news outlet.
"First of all, when the king wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it's important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine," he noted, admitting that when it comes to the brothers mendings ties, things are more "difficult."
"I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation. It's quite possible that one of them might pick up the phone to have a rant, but who's gonna pick up the phone on the other end?" he continued. "Because that's not gonna achieve anything."
One of the reasons the monarchy is still hesitant to speak to the Spare author is a "lack of trust," as Jobson noted Harry's relatives never know if what they say will be publicized to the masses by the dad-of-two.
Meanwhile, author Ingrid Seward believes the brothers won't be mending ties anytime soon, as despite public perception, they never had a strong bond to begin with.
"There was always huge rivalry between them. They were never really great friends, and I can’t see [them coming back together] until maybe many, many years in the future," she confessed in a recent interview. "If disaster struck one or the other of them, that would bring them together. But I cannot see it happening [otherwise]."
The Duke of Sussex hinted at their tension in his memoir, noting he always felt less than when compared to his brother, the future King of England.
"Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," he penned in the bestseller.
