Prince Harry Still Best Friends With Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Sisters See 'Both Sides' of Royal Family Feud
Despite Prince Harry's ongoing feud with the monarchy, he still has a few relatives in his corner — most notably, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
According to an insider, the sisters — whose parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — have remained "best friends" with the Duke of Sussex and chat with him "constantly."
"This whole drama between him and Meghan [Markle] and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls," the insider explained to a news outlet. "It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it."
Nonetheless, the insider said the sibling duo "understand" everyone's differences, and they'll continue to "live the royal machine" while supporting the Spare author and his California-based brood.
The cousins most recently got together at King Charles' coronation in May, where the dad-of-two — who went solo to the U.K. event — sat with them.
A lip reader told a news outlet that Harry likely said something along the lines of, "It's sad. I'm fed up," when chatting with Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, at the ceremony.
As OK! reported, Harry and Meghan cherish any time they can spend with Eugenie and Beatrice, especially when one of them comes to America. In fact, in 2022, the Duke of Sussex took Eugenie with him to attend the Super Bowl in Inglewood, Calif., and the foursome was also spotted out to eat in Santa Barbara that same weekend.
The sisters' kind demeanors may stem from their mom, who has publicly voiced her support for Harry and Meghan.
“The thing is — and I’m really adamant about this — is that anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe — that’s very brave,” she explained while on an Australian morning show in June. “I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the royal family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is."
People reported on Harry's friendship with Beatrice and Eugenie.