Kate Middleton Gushes Over Husband Prince William in New Family Photo for His 42nd Birthday
Kate Middleton gushed over her husband, Prince William, in a touching social media post for his 42nd birthday on Friday, June 21.
"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024," the pair's Instagram page captioned a photo of William jumping for joy alongside his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Of course, people loved seeing William let loose a little, especially since he's dealing with his wife and father undergoing cancer treatments. One person wrote, "Possibly the best picture I’ve seen of the family," while another said, "Omg what an adorable photo of William and the children ❤️🥰 Happy Birthday Prince William 🥳🎂🎉."
A third person added, "Wonderful picture 😍 Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales."
During this tough time period, William has really stepped up to the plate.
"William could not have been a more devoted husband than he has been to Kate," Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital. "That’s ever more evident in the way that he has stepped up to reassure the children and, at the same time, take up some of his father’s duties while Kate is undergoing chemotherapy."
"Kate’s public statements about her cancer battle have been nothing less than stunning in their graciousness and insight," Andersen shared. "William recognizes that."
According to the expert, William has been responsible for tackling these tough subjects with his children.
"William also realizes that he is the only one who has to reassure the children that this is just a rough patch and their mother will get through it — not to mention their grandfather, who the children know is also suffering from cancer," Andersen explained.
"George, Charlotte and Louis are also very close to their grandfather the king, and people often forget that," Andersen continued. "It’s up to William to make sure that not only are they reassured about their mother’s situation, but also their beloved grandfather’s. So much is on William’s shoulders as he turns 42. It really is rather staggering."
Despite the royal family dealing with several health crises, William and Kate, 42, will make sure to spend time together as a unit on the prince's big day.
"The way that William and Kate most enjoy spending milestones like birthdays and anniversaries is with the children," Andersen said. "And that’s exactly what they will do… The way they celebrate privately is the way the rest of us do, with party favors, gifts and balloons — the whole nine yards. Don’t forget, Kate’s mother… founded a children’s party supply company that was immensely successful. They know how to celebrate birthdays!"