Kate Middleton Gushes Over Husband Prince William in New Family Photo for His 42nd Birthday

According to the expert, William has been responsible for tackling these tough subjects with his children.

"William also realizes that he is the only one who has to reassure the children that this is just a rough patch and their mother will get through it — not to mention their grandfather, who the children know is also suffering from cancer," Andersen explained.

"George, Charlotte and Louis are also very close to their grandfather the king, and people often forget that," Andersen continued. "It’s up to William to make sure that not only are they reassured about their mother’s situation, but also their beloved grandfather’s. So much is on William’s shoulders as he turns 42. It really is rather staggering."