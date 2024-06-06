Kate Middleton Is Doing 'Better' and 'Would’ve Loved' to Attend D-Day Events, Husband Prince William Says About His Wife's Recovery
Kate Middleton is avoiding the spotlight as she battles cancer, but Prince William updated a concerned veteran on his wife's well-being recently.
“She is better, thanks. She would’ve loved to be here today,” the Prince of Wales said during a D-Day anniversary event on Thursday, June 6.
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health after conspiracy theories spread on social media.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported a source close to Kate claimed her position within The Firm could change due to her health.
According to the source, the princess' team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back."
“She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before," they added.
An insider hinted at Kate taking on duties in the fall if her medical team approves.
"Friends I spoke to in the past few days suggest we might not see Catherine again until the autumn — and only then if she has recovered fully," Richard Eden wrote in an article.
"No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year," a source stated. "It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs."
