Queen Camilla Objected to Kate Middleton's 'Common' and 'Working-Class Roots' Before She Married Prince William, Royal Author Reveals

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Queen Camilla Was One of Kate Middleton's Harshest Critics

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla was worried about Kate Middleton's background before she married Prince William.

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Source: MEGA Kate Middleton grew up with her parents, Michael and Carole, in Berkshire, England.

"Kate was none of those things, but she quickly became popular," Andersen said of the Duchess of Cambridge, adding Camilla "did object" to Kate’s "working-class roots." Kate grew up Berkshire, England, with younger siblings Pippa and James Middleton. Their parents, Michael and Carole, both worked for British Airways during the trio's childhoods, and they later opened an event goods store called Party Pieces. The princess studied art history while attending University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she met William in 2001. They married in a majestic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

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Queen Camilla Joined the Royal Family After She Had a Decades-Long Affair With King Charles

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla married in 2005.

Andersen also divulged to Fox News how the palace was initially unsure of Kate being a suitable match for William when they first started dating. "The palace didn’t really want her. People like Camilla didn’t want her because they felt that she was too common to be the wife of a future king. And, of course, the press was vicious in England, portraying her family as a bunch of louts and criticizing Carole Middleton for doing such horrible things as chewing gum while she was quitting smoking," he said. Meanwhile, "[Camilla's] intimate connection to the royal family that she had always taken immense pride in," Andersen penned. "Camilla had long lobbied on behalf of the highborn beauties with hyphenated names who swarmed around the heir," he elaborated in his new book titled Kate! The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen. The queen's involvement in royal circles runs deep, as her socialite great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, was even King Edward VII’s mistress from 1898 until his death in 1910.

Source: MEGA The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in 2011.