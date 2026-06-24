Prince William and Kate Middleton's Door Is 'Bolted Shut' for Any 'Reconciliation' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Sussexes' U.K. Visit

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back to the U.K. next month.

According to royal expert and celebrity media veteran Dan Wakeford, "a complete reconciliation" with the royal family is out of the question. While the trip overseas is "a slight thaw and a good beginning," Harry "is not going to be meeting William. I cannot see that happening at all," he told Fox News on Wednesday, June 24.

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Prince Harry Will Meet With King Charles During His U.K. Trip

Source: MEGA King Charles is set to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during the Sussexes' trip.

Despite the estranged brothers not seeing each other during the Spare author's trip, Harry, 41, is set to meet with King Charles alongside his children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. The Celebrity Intelligence founder added: "Harry reportedly wants Charles to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, and he's been pushing for that. And I think that will likely happen from talking to folks in and around this."

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King Charles Offered the Sussexes Royal Accommodations

Source: MEGA The Sussexes are launching the 2027 Invictus Games next month.

"A William and Catherine meeting is incredibly unlikely," Wakeford claimed. "The king is the door that might open, but the Wales household is completely bolted shut right now. [William's] stance has not changed, and they would not arrange to see Harry and Meghan outside an official public engagement." "And I don't even think that is going to happen. That's a much firmer line than Charles' side of the street," he's said. Charles, 77, also allegedly offered housing to Meghan, 44, Harry and their kids for their stay in the U.K. The monarch is eager to spend time his grandchildren, as the last time he saw them was in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry Sees His Trip as a 'Test Run'

Source: MEGA The Waleses are estranged from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their 2020 departure.