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Prince William and Kate Middleton's Door Is 'Bolted Shut' for Any 'Reconciliation' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Sussexes' U.K. Visit

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Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'unlikely' to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle next month in the U.K.

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June 24 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to the U.K. in July to launch their 2027 Invictus Games.

However, a reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton is reportedly not in the cards for when the Sussexes fly across the pond, as the Waleses are not interested in making peace.

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image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back to the U.K. next month.

According to royal expert and celebrity media veteran Dan Wakeford, "a complete reconciliation" with the royal family is out of the question.

While the trip overseas is "a slight thaw and a good beginning," Harry "is not going to be meeting William. I cannot see that happening at all," he told Fox News on Wednesday, June 24.

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Prince Harry Will Meet With King Charles During His U.K. Trip

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Source: MEGA

King Charles is set to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during the Sussexes' trip.

Despite the estranged brothers not seeing each other during the Spare author's trip, Harry, 41, is set to meet with King Charles alongside his children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

The Celebrity Intelligence founder added: "Harry reportedly wants Charles to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, and he's been pushing for that. And I think that will likely happen from talking to folks in and around this."

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King Charles Offered the Sussexes Royal Accommodations

image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes are launching the 2027 Invictus Games next month.

"A William and Catherine meeting is incredibly unlikely," Wakeford claimed. "The king is the door that might open, but the Wales household is completely bolted shut right now. [William's] stance has not changed, and they would not arrange to see Harry and Meghan outside an official public engagement."

"And I don't even think that is going to happen. That's a much firmer line than Charles' side of the street," he's said.

Charles, 77, also allegedly offered housing to Meghan, 44, Harry and their kids for their stay in the U.K. The monarch is eager to spend time his grandchildren, as the last time he saw them was in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry Sees His Trip as a 'Test Run'

image of William and Kate
Source: MEGA

The Waleses are estranged from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their 2020 departure.

Wakeford also noted how the Suits star and the Invictus Games founder's July excursion is a "test run" to see if a "U.K. presence is sustainable again."

The Sussexes departed from The Firm in January 2020 and moved their family to Montecito, Calif. When the couple left, they lost their taxpayer-funded protection. Harry previously stated he does not feel safe bringing his wife and children back home to England unless security is guaranteed — however, he won it back after a legal battle.

"Whether it becomes the first of many trips, which is the phrase being used around this, depends entirely on how Charles handles it and whether William keeps his distance," Wakeford explained. "William's position is hardened just as much as ever, and it seems permanent."

The brothers' relationship fell apart after Harry shaded William, Kate and the monarchy as a whole in his memoir.

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