Kate Middleton Is 'on a Mission to Bring' Prince Harry Home Amid Family Feud: 'She Fears Time Is Running Out'
Will Kate Middleton be the one to end the royal family feud?
Though the mother-of-three announced in September she's now cancer-free, King Charles is still in the midst of his cancer battle — which is why she believes it's time for Prince Harry and the monarchy to bury the hatchet.
"Kate wants the family to reconcile. With the king’s health continuing to decline, there’s only so much time for that to happen," the insider told a news outlet. "Kate is on a mission to bring Harry home."
Like husband Prince William, the brunette beauty isn't on the best terms with her brother-in-law, as he also shaded her in his memoir Spare. However, going through chemotherapy and more has made the Princess of Wales see things differently.
"Kate doesn’t like waiting around for things to happen anymore. She’s learned life is too precious. She fears time is running out," the insider explained. "She’s already reached out to Harry, who was receptive. The main objective of her plan is for Harry to return to Britain and make amends with Charles."
The Duke of Sussex's relationship with his family crumbled when he stepped down from the monarchy and moved to California in 2020.
It's unclear when the reunion could happen, though Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from the brood's Christmas festivties in England this year.
During Charles' annual holiday broadcast, he made a rare comment about his medical woes.
"From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed," he expressed.
"All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical," he noted. "The degree to which we help one another — and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none — is a measure of our civilization as nations. This is what continually impresses me, as my family and I meet with, and listen to, those who dedicate their lives to helping others."
Last month, William admitted "it's been dreadful" to see both his wife and his father in rough shape.
"It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," he shared. "But, from a personal family point of view… it's been brutal."
Charles announced his diagnosis in February, but his type of cancer was never revealed publicly.
Life & Style reported on Kate's mission to reunite the family.