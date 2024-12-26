Cancer-Stricken King Charles Discusses the 'Anxieties of Illness' During His Christmas Broadcast
King Charles made a rare comment about his cancer battle during his annual Christmas broadcast, as both His Majesty and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.
"From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my Family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed," Charles said, referring to the various health challenges the royals faced.
"I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement," he added.
OK! previously reported Prince William found it difficult to watch both his wife and father undergo treatment at the same time.
"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," the Prince of Wales told reporters when talking about Kate and Charles' diagnoses. "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William continued. "But, from a personal family point of view… it's been brutal."
Charles and Kate learning about their prognosis at the same time was a shock to the royals and the world.
“The family hadn't even got through the first month of the year and their lives were already turned upside down," a source told an outlet. "His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year."
“I don't think anyone sitting there in January, wondering how on earth they were going to steer the good ship with wave after wave crashing over the bow, would have imagined such an optimistic outcome," the insider said.
- Kate Middleton and King Charles' Lives Were 'Turned Upside Down' After Both Were Diagnosed With Cancer
- King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis 'Plunged' Kate Middleton and Prince William Into Having 'Tremendous Anxiety'
- Kate Middleton and King Charles Have an 'Inseparable Bond' After Battling Cancer at the Same Time
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite their health challenges, Kate and Charles remain positive.
“And yet here we all are," the source shared. “It's frankly staggering the family has come through so much, with such tremendous dignity and resilience.”
Charles' decision to be transparent about his condition spread awareness about cancer and other illnesses.
“The King hoped that if he could be honest, it may help others in the same position," another source revealed.
"He was determined that something positive should come from such a setback in terms of raising awareness and support for families who go through a similar experience," the insider revealed.
Kate shared in September she is cancer-free but was honest about how turbulent the road to recovery has been.
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three said in a video uploaded to Instagram. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
When Kate first revealed she had cancer, Charles praised his "beloved daughter-in-law" for her bravery.
A spokesperson for Charles revealed he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" and that he remained in "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law."