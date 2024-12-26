Cancer-Free Kate Middleton Dazzles at the Royal Family's Christmas Walk After 'Brutal' Year: Photos
Kate Middleton spent most of the year on medical leave, but the Princess of Wales was able to partake in the royal family's annual Christmas walk months after announcing she is cancer-free.
The princess wowed fans with her green ensemble while walking beside Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
During the Together at Christmas concert, which took place in early December, the princess commented on how shocking her cancer news was.
Kate admitted she “didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had … the unplanned.”
“But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times, and many who are here today," she added.
Kate remained positive when discussing her health publicly, but Prince William opened up about how hard it was for him to watch his wife and father battle cancer at the same time.
"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," the Prince of Wales told reporters when discussing Kate and King Charles' cancer diagnoses. "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William noted. "But, from a personal family point of view… it's been brutal."
In September, Kate announced she finished her treatment after months of avoiding the spotlight to focus on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the princess continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
In the social media post from September, Kate made sure to give her loved ones a special shout-out for being there for her.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she stated. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
