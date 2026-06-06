Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comment About Her Cancer Battle
June 6 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Kate Middleton recently shared a rare insight into how her cancer battle has affected her family.
During an Instagram post on June 4, she visited a cancer patient completing her own treatment. In the video, Kate spoke candidly about the emotional toll of cancer, emphasizing that it affects not only the individual but also their loved ones.
“I know it’s as hard for the family and loved ones,” Kate remarked in the footage. “I know how hard it was for the children and my parents.”
Kate and Prince William, married since 2011, have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Last month, William revealed how Kate was faring in her recovery.
“She’s an amazing mom, an amazing wife and, literally, our family couldn’t cope without her,” he said during a May 22 appearance on Heart Radio.
His admiration for Kate's strength was evident, as he praised her resilience through these challenges.
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In 2024, Kate faced a cancer diagnosis that led her to pause her royal duties for treatment, including preventative chemotherapy. Fortunately, she announced her remission in January 2025, expressing heartfelt gratitude to The Royal Marsden hospital for their care.
“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” she stated, emphasizing her relief and focus on recovery.
William also discussed how their children coped with Kate’s health struggles during an October 2025 interview with Eugene Levy.
He noted, “Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting.”
William stressed the importance of providing security and open communication within their family, reassuring the children that everything is okay.
The royal family's experience has sparked public interest, as many families resonate with the challenges of cancer.
As Kate expressed during a Christmas service, “The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families.”