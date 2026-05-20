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Kate Middleton made a splash when she touched down in Italy for a royal engagement earlier this month, marking the mother-of-three's first international trip since she battled an undisclosed form of cancer. The Princess of Wales admitted the warm reception she was welcomed with was an "emotional" moment as she looks to resume her duties as the future queen of the British monarchy.

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'There Is No Better Time for Her to Return'

Source: mega A royal author believes Kate Middleton's trip to Italy proves 'she is feeling better than she has in the last couple of years.'

"She knows the eyes of the world are on her," Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told a news outlet, noting her appearance in Italy "is a clear signal she is back in business." Local Italian reporter Paulo Rosato even compared her presence to that of Princess Diana, sharing, "She is like Diana was. Here in Italy, we need a good story — a good representation of family." Royal author Russell Myer noted the brunette beauty, 44, "is a huge draw wherever she goes. She is undoubtedly a central force in the monarchy’s popularity and ability to achieve its goals and move forward. There is no better time for her to return."

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Source: mega Kate Middleton announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025.

Myers noted that Kate being back in the spotlight was a sigh of relief, as there was "overriding concern" from The Firm about when she would return full-time. "She was given every assurance to take as much time as she needed, and this trip signifies that she is feeling better than she has in the last couple of years," he raved to People.

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Kate Middleton Can Help the Monarchy Recover From Scandals

Source: mega Kate Middleton can help the royal family recover from their scandals.

The princess resuming her role within the monarchy is especially important after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandals, which involved sexual assault allegations, ties to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and an arrest over suspicions of misconduct in office. "For the moment, after that period of unprecedented turbulence, they are doing a very good job of making it look like the ship is steady. That is why Kate is so important," author Catherine Mayer explained.

'She and William Are the Future'

Source: mega An author said there is no British monarchy without William and Kate.