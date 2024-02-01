Why Kate Middleton Didn't Want Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Visit Her in the Hospital After Her Surprising Surgery
Kate Middleton is home in Windsor recovering from her abdominal surgery, but her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, didn't see her while she was at the London Clinic.
Although the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, haven't announced why they chose to leave their little ones out of the medical facility, a royal expert has a few thoughts about the couple's decision.
"I don't think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was. They’ll be rallying 'round in their own way and helping to look after her,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward said in an interview.
Kate kept the specific details of her operation private, but she is currently recuperating from the comfort of her royal estate: Adelaide Cottage.
“I’m sure she’s utterly exhausted, but she’ll recover well,” Seward added.
During Kate's healing period, William is expected to tend to his wife and their offspring. OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold noticed how affectionate the Prince of Wales was with his brood.
“Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," Harrold said in an interview. "I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."
"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void," the insider noted. "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality."
Kate won't return to her public life until the spring, resulting in William prioritizing her well-being.
“He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day,” he recalled. “I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed, William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery.”
Kate has been a working member of the royal family since her 2011 wedding day, and the princess has grown into a beloved figure within the firm.
“The sooner her recovery, I’m sure the sooner the pair will get back to carrying out their royal duties together, which is something that I think they enjoy,” he shared, adding that the couple appreciates "their working life together.”
"I think they’ll be keen to get back to normal with it," he continued. "There won’t be a huge team there on hand. It’ll be her husband who’ll mainly be doing that, helping her to get back onto her feet."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Seward spoke to People.