Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Locked in 'Fiercest Clash' Yet, Insider Claims: Neither Are 'Prepared to Step Back Quietly'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Kate Middleton’s return to her royal duties after her cancer leave has sparked tension with Queen Camilla that is “impossible to ignore.”
"What's happening now feels like the fiercest clash we've seen between two senior royal women in years,” a senior royal source told RadarOnline.com on Friday, October 10. "Camilla feels sidelined, while Kate's growing confidence and visibility are unsettling her."
The Balance of Power Between Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton Is 'Shifting'
The source explained that both women are aware that the “balance of power is shifting,” adding, “neither is prepared to step back quietly."
Kate, 43, stepped away from the spotlight after revealing she was undergoing cancer treatment in March 2024. According to the outlet, Queen Camilla, 78, stepped up to cover engagements for her step-daughter-in-law and husband, King Charles, who is also battling cancer.
The insider hinted that the divide between Kate and Camilla stems from friction over how the responsibilities will be divided now that Kate has returned to the spotlight.
The Rift Is Becoming 'More Apparent' Between Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla
"Camilla worked hard to establish herself after years of criticism, and she doesn't like the idea of being overshadowed,” a separate source explained. "Kate's return has been polished, professional and very 'queenly' – it's obvious she's positioning herself for the future, and that's making Camilla uneasy."
The outlet reported that the rift between Kate and Camilla became “more apparent” over the summer as both women have pushed for larger roles within the royal family while Charles, 76, underwent treatment.
"It's subtle, but it's there – in which events they attend, how much coverage each gets and even the tone of official briefings. You can feel the competition,” the source explained.
Kate Middleton Reportedly Has No Intention to Replace Queen Camilla
Sources close to Prince William explained that Kate has no intention of replacing Queen Camilla, instead simply stepping up as the next Queen Consort.
"She's not interested in rivalries, but she won't be diminished either. She knows the public looks to her, and she takes that role seriously,” said the insider. “It feels like the royal household is splitting into two distinct camps – Buckingham Palace with Charles and Camilla, and Kensington Palace with William and Kate.”
Prince William Wants to Change Current Monarchy
Although Camilla and Kate have yet to address a rumored feud, William, 43, has been vocal about changing the monarchy that his children are set to inherit one day. The future king shares three children with Kate: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do," William told Eugene Levy about his eldest son during an appearance on the October 3 episode of the Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler. "A world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better."