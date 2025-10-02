or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Prince William
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William Admits King Charles and Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnoses Took Him to 'Some Pretty Not Great Places'

Photo of King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William got real about the emotional toll King Charles III and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses took on him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Prince William opened up about the emotional weight he carries amid his loved ones' medical woes.

In a preview of his upcoming appearance on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, the 43-year-old confessed that King Charles III and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses brought him to a dark place.

The Prince of Wales wanted to remain positive but found it difficult to maintain hope.

Image of Both King Charles III and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer.
Source: MEGA

Both King Charles III and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer.

"Because I think everyone has a positive outlook, you’ve got to be positive. But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not great places," he disclosed.

William feels "lucky" they "hadn’t had many illnesses in the family for a very long time."

"My grandparents lived until they were in the high 90s," he explained, referencing Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who passed in September 2022 and April 2021, respectively. "They were the vision of fitness and stoicism and resilience, if you like. So we’ve been very lucky as a family. But I think, when you suddenly realize that the rug, if you were the metaphorical rug, can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point."

Image of King Charles III's medical diagnosis affected Prince William emotionally.
Source: MEGA

King Charles III's medical diagnosis affected Prince William emotionally.

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, while Kate announced her diagnosis just one month later.

William never expected his father and his wife to be diagnosed with cancer around the same time.

"You maybe think to yourself, 'It won’t happen to us, we’ll be okay,'" he said.

Kate completed chemotherapy in September 2024 and revealed she was in remission in January.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Image of Kate Middleton is currently cancer-free.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is currently cancer-free.

The Princess of Wales first opened up about her diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post in March 2024.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she explained. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate continued, "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Image of Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

She emphasized how mentally processing the cancer had "taken time," just as it took time to recover from major surgery.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay," she added of her kids. "As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits."

