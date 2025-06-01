Prince Harry Reuniting With the Royal Family: Is It Possible?

Prince Harry expressed a longing for reconciliation, revealing he was "devastated" after a court ruling dashed his hopes for security in the U.K.

In a BBC interview, Harry said: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife [Meghan Markle] and children back to the U.K. at this point."

The Duke indicated that his father, King Charles III, "won't speak to me because of this security stuff," stressing the urgency to mend fences as concerns about his father's health loom due to the monarch's cancer battle.

"There have been so many disagreements between me and some of my family. But I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious,” he said.