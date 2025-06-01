Prince Harry Reuniting With the Royal Family: Is It Possible?
Prince Harry expressed a longing for reconciliation, revealing he was "devastated" after a court ruling dashed his hopes for security in the U.K.
In a BBC interview, Harry said: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife [Meghan Markle] and children back to the U.K. at this point."
The Duke indicated that his father, King Charles III, "won't speak to me because of this security stuff," stressing the urgency to mend fences as concerns about his father's health loom due to the monarch's cancer battle.
"There have been so many disagreements between me and some of my family. But I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious,” he said.
Both Harry and Meghan headlines around the world when they announced their intention to step back as senior royals, promising to become financially independent while balancing life between the U.K. and the U.S.
Fast forward to February 19, 2021, when the couple made it official: they would not return as working members of the British royal family. This shocker came after their move to Montecito, Calif., in July 2020, where they have since forged a new life.
Tensions hit a boiling point between Harry and his royal kin after the pair aired their grievances during a bombshell CBS special in 2021, which later echoed in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The fallout from Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, coupled with candid interviews, has only added fuel to the fire.
According to The Mirror, the stirring on-camera interview further fueled mistrust between Harry and William.
Insiders previously alleged William plans to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their "Royal Highness" titles when he becomes king.
The latest intrigue surfaced when Jamie Kern Lima shared a gift from Meghan, complete with a card that read, "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex."
"Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes. While they do not publicly use 'HRH,' this was a personal gift, and their titles remain,” folks close to Meghan told In Touch.
But sources believe that King Charles wouldn’t act on this right away.
"Of course, King Charles has thought about it too, but he has too much to worry about. He has a lot on his plate with his recovery, and this just isn't on his agenda,” an insider said.