Kate Middleton Rewears Belted Pink Dress to Open the Young V&A Museum in London: Photos
Kate Middleton is just like us! On Wednesday, June 28, the royal, 41, sported a pink belted dress from Ahana, which she's worn before, when she opened the Young V&A museum in London.
"❓How would you describe the new @young.vam…It was a pleasure to see how this special museum has been revamped with the help of local school children, parents and teachers this morning, ahead of its opening this Saturday," the Instagram caption read.
Of course, people loved seeing Kate, who shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William, interact with the children during her outing.
One person wrote, "The museum looks really cool 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Our Princess of Wales, aka The Children’s Princess, was the perfect person to officially open it 💕💕💕💕," while another said, "Our Princess of Wales is amazing with children, it’s a delight to see! 🥰."
A third person added, "Just love when she’s involved with opening up new places for children to learn, explore, and grow. Princess Catherine is absolute perfection.👌👌👌👌👌👌👌🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."
Kate was all smiles as she posed for the cameras.
The mom-of-three has previously spoken about raising her tots.
“Every family is different. The pressures we face are all different, whilst raising the importance of early childhood,” she told U.K. radio host Roman Kemp earlier this year. “This isn’t about putting extra pressure on families.”
She continued of her work, “It’s actually saying they need the support and help reprioritizing family life, home life and all that it takes in raising children today because it is tough.”
Kate has made it clear that it is her passion to help others going forward.
“The relationships in a family or that’s surrounding a child is so important,” she explained. “The environment in which you bring up a child is as important, as whereas the experiences you engage them with."
“It’s not about the number of toys they’ve got or the number of sort of trips that you go on with them. It’s just making sure that they’ve got the right emotional support around them and that comes from the adults in their lives," she concluded.