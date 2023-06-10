Kate Middleton 'Looking Forward' to Escaping to the Countryside With Her Family So She Can 'Let Her Guard Down' and 'Be Herself'

OK Magazine
Even a princess needs to put her tiara down sometimes.

The "humble" and "down-to-earthy" Kate Middleton has had a lot on her plate recently, with her typical 16-hour days being dictated by her kids' jam-packed schedules and an endless amount of royal engagements — and she can use a quick getaway with her family.

katemiddleton kids
Source: mega

“Her royal schedule is currently free, and after the past couple of months, she needs it,” a source pointed out to a news outlet following one of her more monumental appearances at King Charles III's coronation back in May.

Noting, "Her daily life is already so hectic, and she’s always got to be ‘on’ when she’s serving," the insider emphasized that the Princess of Wales knows how to play the part of the put-together royal the public expects her to be. "You definitely only see the side of her that she wants you to see."

katemiddleton kids
Source: mega

And while she's been a royal member since saying "I Do" to Prince William — with whom she shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — in 2011, Kate is ready for a break.

“She’s looking forward to some private time in the country where she can let her guard down and really be herself with her family," said the source.

Though Kate is only ever seen looking perfectly polished, the insider clarified that she really is "surprisingly normal."

As for who Kate really is behind palace walls, the source spilled, “She prefers that people don’t fuss over her during her day-to-day life," as she and William are mostly on their own with their brood and employ minimal staff.

“With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself," they continued of how she takes care of her family. “She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night."

katemiddleton
Source: mega
Source: OK!

“In the summer, she makes an amazing watermelon salad that everyone adores," the source said, explaining that after a meal, her kids are expected to clean their dishes.

"They definitely have chores. Kate has created a fun chart, and the children get gold stars for every task they complete, from making their beds in the morning to filling their dog Orla’s water bowl,” concluded the insider. “They’ve learned that money doesn’t grow on trees.”

In Touch spoke to a source about Kate's excitement for a vacation.

