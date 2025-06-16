Kate Middleton Scolds Prince Louis, 7, During Trooping of the Colour Event: Lip Reader Reveals What She Told Her Youngest Son
All eyes were on the royal family during the annual Trooping of the Colour parade, which is why Kate Middleton made sure her and Prince William's three children were on their best behavior for the entirety of the celebration.
On Saturday, June 14, the couple and their three kids joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the annual flyover on Buckingham Palace's balcony, where they all waved to the adoring crowd below.
What Did Kate Middleton Tell Prince Louis on the Balcony?
While Kate and William's youngest child, Prince Louis, 7, appeared to be in great spirits and didn't make sassy faces like he did last year, there was a moment where the Princess of Wales had to reprimand her son.
According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, after the flyover, Louis was looking a little restless, which prompted Kate to instruct him, "National Anthem. Louis, stand." The tot then straightened his posture and paid attention to the song.
Prince George Kept His Younger Brother in Check
Kate and William's eldest son, Prince George — who turns 12 on July 22 — also kept Louis in check, as in one viral video, he told his little brother to stop as he continued to wave to the crowd. The boys' sister, Princess Charlotte, 10, was also present.
The public loved seeing the royal family together after Kate had to take a step back from duties due to her cancer treatment last year. She's now in remission.
"Kate looked amazing, she took it in her stride and did everyone proud. She looked radiant and back where she should be — at the forefront of the royal family," Charles' former butler Grant Harrold shared on behalf of Slingo. "They were all united together once again, and I’m sure the nation will be celebrating this."
- Kate Middleton Is 'Back Where She Should Be' at Forefront of 'Modern' Royal Family During Trooping the Colour Ceremony, Former Butler Reveals
- Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Steal The Show At The Queen's Platinum Jubilee — See The Adorable Pics!
- Prince William, More Members Of The Royal Family Enjoy Trooping Of The Color Without Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Harrold also insisted that the monarch "looked more confident than any of the royals" despite his ongoing cancer battle.
"There will be less pressure for him because he’s done this so many times before," the former royal staffer explained. "He’s doing the job he’s been trained to do."
"We did see the family put on a united front. Everyone’s eyes were on William and Kate," he continued. "They are the future of the monarchy, the future King and Queen. They were very confident. It was lovely to see a very modern approach to the royal family and Trooping the Colour."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to the Celebration
Noticeably absent from the annual event — which celebrates the monarch's birthday — was Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids, as Charles didn't invite them.
The family-of-four live in California, with the parents-of-two leaving the U.K. in 2020.
The Sussexes last attended the celebration in 2019.