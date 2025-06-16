Kate Middleton Scolds Prince Louis, 7, During Trooping of the Colour Event: Lip Reader Reveals What She Told Her Youngest Son

Kate and William's eldest son, Prince George — who turns 12 on July 22 — also kept Louis in check, as in one viral video, he told his little brother to stop as he continued to wave to the crowd. The boys' sister, Princess Charlotte, 10, was also present.

The public loved seeing the royal family together after Kate had to take a step back from duties due to her cancer treatment last year. She's now in remission.

"Kate looked amazing, she took it in her stride and did everyone proud. She looked radiant and back where she should be — at the forefront of the royal family," Charles' former butler Grant Harrold shared on behalf of Slingo. "They were all united together once again, and I’m sure the nation will be celebrating this."