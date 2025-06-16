or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton Scolds Prince Louis, 7, During Trooping of the Colour Event: Lip Reader Reveals What She Told Her Youngest Son

Photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Source: mega

Kate Middleton had to instruct Prince Louis while on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

By:

June 16 2025, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

All eyes were on the royal family during the annual Trooping of the Colour parade, which is why Kate Middleton made sure her and Prince William's three children were on their best behavior for the entirety of the celebration.

On Saturday, June 14, the couple and their three kids joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the annual flyover on Buckingham Palace's balcony, where they all waved to the adoring crowd below.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Kate Middleton Tell Prince Louis on the Balcony?

kate middleton scolds prince louis trooping colour event lip reader reveals
Source: mega

Kate Middleton told Prince Louis to fix his posture and pay attention when the National Anthem started playing.

While Kate and William's youngest child, Prince Louis, 7, appeared to be in great spirits and didn't make sassy faces like he did last year, there was a moment where the Princess of Wales had to reprimand her son.

According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, after the flyover, Louis was looking a little restless, which prompted Kate to instruct him, "National Anthem. Louis, stand." The tot then straightened his posture and paid attention to the song.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince George Kept His Younger Brother in Check

Kate and William's eldest son, Prince George — who turns 12 on July 22 — also kept Louis in check, as in one viral video, he told his little brother to stop as he continued to wave to the crowd. The boys' sister, Princess Charlotte, 10, was also present.

The public loved seeing the royal family together after Kate had to take a step back from duties due to her cancer treatment last year. She's now in remission.

"Kate looked amazing, she took it in her stride and did everyone proud. She looked radiant and back where she should be — at the forefront of the royal family," Charles' former butler Grant Harrold shared on behalf of Slingo. "They were all united together once again, and I’m sure the nation will be celebrating this."

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

kate middleton scolds prince louis trooping colour event lip reader reveals
Source: mega

Former royal butler raved over the royal family 'putting on a united front' amid their tension with Prince Harry.

Harrold also insisted that the monarch "looked more confident than any of the royals" despite his ongoing cancer battle.

"There will be less pressure for him because he’s done this so many times before," the former royal staffer explained. "He’s doing the job he’s been trained to do."

"We did see the family put on a united front. Everyone’s eyes were on William and Kate," he continued. "They are the future of the monarchy, the future King and Queen. They were very confident. It was lovely to see a very modern approach to the royal family and Trooping the Colour."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to the Celebration

kate middleton scolds prince louis trooping colour event lip reader reveals
Source: mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't attended the annual event since 2019.

Noticeably absent from the annual event — which celebrates the monarch's birthday — was Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids, as Charles didn't invite them.

The family-of-four live in California, with the parents-of-two leaving the U.K. in 2020.

The Sussexes last attended the celebration in 2019.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.