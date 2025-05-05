Sassy Prince Louis Plays With Dad William's Military Uniform During Victory in Europe Day: Photos
Despite his history of public antics, Prince Louis knows a thing or two about royal manners.
The 7-year-old dusted his dad Prince William’s uniform on Victory in Europe Day at Buckingham Palace on Monday, May 5.
Louis sat next to his father, 42, to witness the military march, occasionally toying with the yellow braided cord on William's jacket.
They were joined by the rest of their family: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, 43.
The mom-of-three was donned in a sleek purple suit with a pillbox hat, and her children matched their dad in navy. Both George and Louis sported blue ties, while Charlotte accessorized with a braided half-updo.
Louis' polite behavior toward his father comes almost a year after his sister scolded him for dancing during Trooping the Colour in June 2024. He was also seen yawning, swaying at the window and playing with a curtain during the official ceremony.
The child is no stranger to acting up on formal occasions, as at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee, he was photographed covering his ears, pulling his face down with his hands, sticking his tongue out and making an extra-big grin.
It appears that now, his manners are in order.
In February, Louis helped his mom by taking an Instagram photo of her for World Cancer Day. She captioned the post, "Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C," before crediting her son for snapping the image. The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and is currently in remission.
"What a sweet post Louis did," one user wrote, while another said of his photography skills, "Louis taking after his mum."
An insider noted in December 2024 that though Louis "still has that cheeky streak that people adore," he's "starting to settle down."
"He’ll probably always be a little mischievous, that’s a part of his personality, but there’s certainly been a noticeable shift," the source added. "He’s doing his chores and does seem to be better behaved in public."
Although he may occasionally slip up, the royal couple is reportedly hopeful that his actions are now under control with the help of Charlotte.
"She’s the ultimate big sister, like a little mother hen with him. When he gets out of line, she corrects him," the insider said. "That’s how William and Kate handle it, too. They don’t scold him too badly, they’re of the mind that he’ll grow out of it with the right guidance."
The source spoke to Life & Style.