Kate Middleton Is 'Back Where She Should Be' at Forefront of 'Modern' Royal Family During Trooping the Colour Ceremony, Former Butler Reveals
Kate Middleton proved she kicked cancer's butt as she radiated pure joy at London's Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, June 14.
The Princess of Wales showed the world she's going no where when it comes to her prominence in the royal family while appearing at the ceremonial military parade for the first time since announcing her cancer remission.
Kate Middelton Shines at Trooping the Colour
"Kate looked amazing, she took it in her stride and did everyone proud. She looked radiant and back where she should be — at the forefront of the royal family," King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold revealed of Prince William's wife on behalf of Slingo.
The ex-royal staffer continued: "They were all united together once again, and I’m sure the nation will be celebrating this."
Kate was pictured at the event alongside her three kids, sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 7, as well as daughter Charlotte, 10 — who was dressed just like her mom.
King Charles Looked 'Confident' at the Event
While praising Kate, Harrold gave further props to His Majesty, as he claimed "Charles looked more confident than any of the royals."
"There will be less pressure for him because he’s done this so many times before. He’s doing the job he’s been trained to do," the king's former butler explained of Charles' role in the Trooping the Colour event — which is thrown in celebration of his birthday.
What Is Trooping the Colour?
While the royal ruler was born in November 1948, the ceremonial parade is held in honor of the official birthday of the British sovereign.
It's known as the Sovereign's Birthday Parade and involves a royal inspection of troops by the monarch.
In addition to complimenting Kate and Charles, Harrold admitted he was shocked to see Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, show face at the function.
Royal Family Has an Increasingly 'Modern' Approach, Says Former Staffer
"What surprised me was seeing the Duke of Gloucester on the balcony, who is 80. I wasn’t expecting to see him up there. It’s great to see," he mentioned. "It’s definitely been scaled back. The King said this is what he was planning to do. It’s now reminding me of a bit of an exclusive club to see who will appear there."
Harrold concluded: "We did see the family put on a united front. Everyone’s eyes were on William and Kate. They are the future of the monarchy, the future King and Queen. They were very confident. It was lovely to see a very modern approach to the royal family and Trooping the Colour."