Kate Middleton Is 'Back Where She Should Be' at Forefront of 'Modern' Royal Family During Trooping the Colour Ceremony, Former Butler Reveals

"Kate looked amazing, she took it in her stride and did everyone proud. She looked radiant and back where she should be — at the forefront of the royal family," King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold revealed of Prince William's wife on behalf of Slingo.

The ex-royal staffer continued: "They were all united together once again, and I’m sure the nation will be celebrating this."

Kate was pictured at the event alongside her three kids, sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 7, as well as daughter Charlotte, 10 — who was dressed just like her mom.