Kate Middleton Was 'Initially on the Fence' About Prince George 'Participating' in King Charles' Coronation

kate middleton undecided prince george participating king charles coronation
Source: mega
By:

May 5 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Prince George still has decades to go until he takes the throne, but the 9-year-old is already comfortable with the spotlight!

It was officially revealed by Buckingham Palace last month that the tot will be a Page of Honor in grandfather King Charles' coronation, but a source claimed Kate Middleton was "initially on the fence about George participating."

kate middleton undecided prince george participating king charles coronation
Source: mega

"She and Prince William try to shield their son from the media and public scrutiny, and the coronation is bound to be a circus. They’d never push him to do anything out of his comfort zone, so Kate let George make the final decision," the insider explained. "He jumped at the chance! George is thrilled to be sharing in this moment with his grandfather.”

kate middleton undecided prince george participating king charles coronation
Source: mega

George is over the moon to take on the duty, with the source noting he and Charles have an "exceptional bond."

"George called his grandfather on Zoom himself to thank him for the privilege, and they spoke for an hour," the confidante revealed. "Because of schooling and Charles’ hectic schedule, he doesn’t have the time to see George as often as he’d like, but they do keep in constant communication."

MORE ON:
Prince George
On Wednesday, May 2, Kate and William brought George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5, to a coronation rehearsal, though the royal insider noted the eldest of the trio has already put in plenty of practice!

"He didn’t know anything about the role of a page and has been relying heavily on William to fill him in on the details," the source shared of their prep work. "They’ve spent hours going through old videos and books on Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation."

kate middleton undecided prince george participating king charles coronation
Source: mega

George may be a bit nervous for the gig since he's youngest of the pages that will be taking part in the ceremony, but the source said he's determined "to be leader of the pack."

"He has his heart set on nailing his royal duties," the source said. "He knows all of his school friends will be watching the coronation on TV!"

