Piers Morgan Claims Meghan Markle 'Directed' Prince Harry to Attend King Charles Coronation: ‘Only Reason He’s There’

"You spent the last three years trashing the royal family, all of them, naming them in your book and embarrassing them," Morgan said of the bombshells that came out of his memoir Spare. "You've trashed the monarchy as an institution, you've called it being run effectively by a bunch of callous racists. Why are you there at the coronation of your father who you have exposed to so much ridicule and humiliation in Netflix series, podcasts and books?"

Despite the harsh words towards the 38-year-old and the former Suits actress for the way they've handled the tensions with their relatives across the pond — the television star has said worse. "Oh please. He's a lying greedy chancer betraying his family for money," Morgan said in a December 2022 interview.