Piers Morgan Claims Meghan Markle 'Directed' Prince Harry to Attend King Charles Coronation: ‘Only Reason He’s There’
Another day, another way for Piers Morgan to speak about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The controversial broadcaster alleged the only reason the New York Times best selling author will be making an appearance at King Charles' coronation on Saturday, May 6, will be to appease the Duchess of Sussex and their bank account.
"My question for him is 'What are you doing there?'" Morgan said of the Duke of Sussex showing up at the big event during the Wednesday, May 3, interview. "We know the answer. He's being directed, I suspect, by his wife."
The journalist went on to speculate why Markle would want her husband to salvage the last bit of goodwill with the family, adding, "You've got to get back in the main game here," he explained of the benefits of being a royal. "That's where our money is! I think that's the only reason he's there."
"You spent the last three years trashing the royal family, all of them, naming them in your book and embarrassing them," Morgan said of the bombshells that came out of his memoir Spare. "You've trashed the monarchy as an institution, you've called it being run effectively by a bunch of callous racists. Why are you there at the coronation of your father who you have exposed to so much ridicule and humiliation in Netflix series, podcasts and books?"
Despite the harsh words towards the 38-year-old and the former Suits actress for the way they've handled the tensions with their relatives across the pond — the television star has said worse. "Oh please. He's a lying greedy chancer betraying his family for money," Morgan said in a December 2022 interview.
The 58-year-old even went on to evoke Harry's late mother Princess Diana when slamming his behavior. "Diana would be appalled at how he's trying to destroy the Monarchy & attacking Britain," he shockingly stated.
"God, their incessant whining is so insufferably exhausting," Morgan continued to lament of the married couple.
Sky News conducted the interview with Morgan.