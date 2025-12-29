'Curious' Kate Winslet Admits to Having 'Intimate Experiences' With Women as a Teenager: 'I'd Kissed a Few Girls'

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Winslet disclosed surprising new information about her sexuality. On the Wednesday, December 24, episode of Roger Deakins’ podcast, the actress, 50, revealed that one of her first “intimate experiences” was an intense connection with another woman.

Source: MEGA Kate Winslet explored her sexuality as a teenager.

“I’ll share something I’ve never shared before. I mean, some of my first, kind of, intimate experiences as a young teen were actually with girls,” she revealed. “I’d kissed a few girls, I’d kissed a few boys, but I wasn’t particularly evolved in either direction.” Winslet starred in the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures, where she and Melanie Lynskey’s teenage characters form a close bond that leads them to murder one of their mothers. “At that stage in my life, I certainly was curious, and I think there was something about the really intense connection that those two women had that I profoundly understood,” the Titanic alum explained. “I was so immediately sucked into the vortex of that world they were in, that obviously became horrendously damaging to both of them and they had huge insecurities and vulnerabilities.”

Source: MEGA Kate Winslet is currently married to a man.

She continued, “They murdered someone because they truly believed that that person was preventing them from being together. And whilst, of course, I couldn’t truly understand that part, I could certainly understand how influenced a young person’s mind can become by just one other person.”

Is Kate Winslet Married?

Source: MEGA Kate Winslet has three kids.

The 50-year-old has been married to Edward Abel Smith since 2012. She was also wed to Sam Mendes from 2003 to 2011 and Jim Therapleton from 1998 to 2001. "No one really knows what has happened in my life," Winslet previously said of her failed marriages. "No one really knows why my first marriage didn't last; no one knows why my second didn't. And I'm proud of those silences." She added, “I know lots of people who are not in the public eye who have gone through several marriages, I really do, and it's just those are the cards that life dealt me. I didn't plan on it being that way. And f--- me, it hasn't been easy, you know."

Kate Winslet Reflects on Motherhood

Source: MEGA Kate Winslet has been married three times.