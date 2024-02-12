Kate Winslet Admits Becoming Famous After 'Titanic' Was 'Horrible': 'My Life Was So Unpleasant'

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," the British beauty shared of being only 22 when the movie hit theaters in 1997.

"Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’ ... and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f------’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,’" she confessed.