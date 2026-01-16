Kate Winslet Reveals She Was Body-Shamed by Drama Teacher: 'I Was Never Even Fat!'
Kate Winslet revealed that a drama teacher once told her to settle for "fat girl parts" due to her body type, a harsh critique that has stayed with her throughout her life.
During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 show “Desert Island Discs”, the 50-year-old actress recounted her struggles with body image in her youth. Winslet described herself as "stocky" as a child.
"I was a little bit stocky," she explained, recalling the moment she received discouragement from a drama teacher. "Well, darling, you’ll have a career if you’re ready to settle for the fat girl parts," Winslet recalled the teacher saying.
Reflecting on that painful advice, she stated, “Look at me now. It’s appalling the things people say to children.”
Winslet previously discussed this incident during a December 2024 interview with 60 Minutes, where she grew emotional. “I was never even fat!” she reiterated, emphasizing how the comments fueled her determination to succeed.
The Titanic star went on to conquer those negative perceptions, gaining a “quiet determination” from the drama teacher’s harsh words. “It made me think, ‘I’ll just show you –– just quietly,’” she said.
In addition to addressing her own experiences, Winslet has confronted those who fat-shamed her in the past. “I let them have it,” she shared. “I said, ‘I hope this haunts you.’ It was a great moment, because it wasn’t just for me. It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific. It was really bad.”
Earlier this month, Winslet criticized the rising popularity of weight-loss drugs in an interview with The Times. While she appreciates seeing actresses dress as they wish, she acknowledged that “so many people” resort to these medications.
“Some are making choices to be themselves; others do everything they can to not be themselves,” she expressed. “And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f------ chaos out there.”
Winslet made it clear that she has not undergone any cosmetic procedures. “My favorite thing is when your hands get old,” she stated. “That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70, and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is.”