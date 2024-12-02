or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kate winslet
OK LogoNEWS

Kate Winslet Emotionally Recalls How Drama Teacher Told Her She Would Only Get 'Fat Girl' Roles If She Didn't Lose Weight

Photo of Kate Winslet on '60 Minutes.'
Source: CBS News

Kate Winslet stood up for herself when people criticized her body.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

While starring in Titanic turned Kate Winslet into an overnight sensation, the actress admitted the body-shaming she was subjected to in the late '90s was unbearable to deal with.

The Oscar winner discussed her hardships during the Sunday, December 1, installment of 60 Minutes, recalling how before nabbing her first movie gig, even her drama teacher criticized her appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet emotionally recalls teacher fat girl roles lose weight
Source: CBS News

Kate Winslet said it was 'appalling' to be constantly body-shamed in the early years of her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Winslet, 49, recalled the teacher telling her, "'Now, listen, Kate. I’m telling you darling, if you’re going to look like this, you’ll have to settle for the fat girl parts.'"

"I was never even fat!" she pointed out.

The blonde beauty didn't let the comment bring her down. "It made me think, I'll just show you," she said. "Just quietly. It was like, sort of a quiet determination, really."

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three stated the scrutiny hit its peak after Titanic hit theaters, as red carpet commentators often dissed her figure.

"It was absolutely appalling," the British star declared. "What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?"

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet emotionally recalls teacher fat girl roles lose weight
Source: CBS News

The mom-of-three teared up as she recalled confronting the naysayers.

MORE ON:
kate winslet

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When asked how she responded to the insults, Winslet confirmed she confronted a few people face-to-face.

"I let them have it," she spilled, then taking a moment to pause as her eyes filled with tears.

"I said, ‘I hope this haunts you.’ It was a great moment," she emotionally continued. "It was a great moment, because it wasn’t just for me. It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific. It was really bad."

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet emotionally recalls teacher fat girl roles lose weight
Source: CBS News

The Oscar winner said her drama teacher told her she would only get 'fat girl' roles if she didn't lose weight.

Article continues below advertisement

The Mare of Easttown alum sadly admitted she still deals with people nitpicking her physique, revealing that while portraying real-life World War II photographer Lee Miller in Lee, a crew member suggested she suck in her stomach because it looked lumpy on camera.

Winslet refused to do so, explaining of her decision, "I don't think Lee would have done [it]. It's about knowing that her ease with her physical self was hard won."

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet emotionally recalls teacher fat girl roles lose weight
Source: mega

Winslet refuses to 'suck in' for the cameras.

In a previous interview, Winslet spilled how the attention she received in the '90s also affected her career.

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," she disclosed. "Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’ ... and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f------’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.