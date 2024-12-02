Kate Winslet Emotionally Recalls How Drama Teacher Told Her She Would Only Get 'Fat Girl' Roles If She Didn't Lose Weight

Winslet, 49, recalled the teacher telling her, "'Now, listen, Kate. I’m telling you darling, if you’re going to look like this, you’ll have to settle for the fat girl parts.'"

"I was never even fat!" she pointed out.

The blonde beauty didn't let the comment bring her down. "It made me think, I'll just show you," she said. "Just quietly. It was like, sort of a quiet determination, really."