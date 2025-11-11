or
Article continues below advertisement
Kathie Lee Gifford 'Disappoints' Fans by Gushing Over Friend Kris Jenner on Her 70th Birthday: 'Thought You Had Better Taste Than That'

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford and Kris Jenner
Source: @kathielgifford/instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford and Kris Jenner have been friends for decades.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Some of Kathie Lee Gifford's fans weren't too thrilled to see her celebrate Kris Jenner.

A few days after the famous momager threw a lavish James Bond-themed 70th birthday party, the retired talk show host posted a picture of the two from the star-studded gathering.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford Honors Kris Jenner

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford was shamed for her friendship with Kris Jenner.
Source: @kathielgifford/instagram

Kathie Lee Gifford was shamed for her friendship with Kris Jenner.

"So happy to be able to get to California a day early to get to spend private time with my @krisjenner. And then to be able to be in the car with her on the way to her party surrounded by her closest family and friends just all made me extraordinarily happy," Gifford, 72, gushed on Tuesday, November 11. "I love you my friend and I always will."

Jenner rocked a strapless red dress and black arm gloves while the blonde beauty donned a long-sleeved black frock with silver embellishments adorning the square neckline.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Surprised by the Ladies' Friendship

Photo. Gifford is the godmother of Jenner's two youngest daughters.of
Source: mega

Gifford is the godmother of Jenner's two youngest daughters.

Some of the comments included, "Surprised by this one Kathie Lee. That family…. I thought better of you," while another admitted they were "very surprised" by their friendship.

"Thought you had better taste than that," another person confessed, while a fourth critic said they were "disappointed" by the celebratory post.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford's History With the Jenners

Kathie Lee Gifford

Gifford is actually the godmother of Jenner's two youngest daughters, Kendall, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 28.

The singer mentioned the girls during a 2020 episode of What What Happens Live when asked what advice she would give them about fame.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The former TV host declared she'll 'always love' the mom-of-six.
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

The former TV host declared she'll 'always love' the mom-of-six.

"I would tell them, first of all, 'Stay close to God,'" she spilled. "I would tell them to be true to themselves and that’s about it. That’s what I’d tell anybody."

"They're not superstars or billionaires when they come into this world, they were just my dear friend's children," Kathie said. "That's what celebrities are anyway, at the end of the day. We're just people."

Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford's Comments About Caitlyn Jenner

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford previously admitted Caitlyn Jenner's transition was 'a lot for people to digest.'
Source: mega

Kathie Lee Gifford previously admitted Caitlyn Jenner's transition was 'a lot for people to digest.'

On a 2015 episode of the Bravo show, Kathie Lee admitted it was "weird" to see Kris' ex Caitlyn Jenner, 76, transition from male to female.

"It's still Bruce's voice, but it's coming out of Caitlyn's mouth now," she explained.

At the time, the mom-of-two hinted the Kardashian-Jenner gang was struggling with the big change.

"It's much easier for people to get used to it who don't know her as a person. ... It's a lot for people to digest ... and they're trying to be loving," she shared. "Bruce was one of the most loving, adorable, sweetest guys in the world. That is all still there in Caitlyn, but ... you gotta come to grips with it somehow."

