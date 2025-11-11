Kathie Lee Gifford 'Disappoints' Fans by Gushing Over Friend Kris Jenner on Her 70th Birthday: 'Thought You Had Better Taste Than That'

Article continues below advertisement

Some of Kathie Lee Gifford's fans weren't too thrilled to see her celebrate Kris Jenner. A few days after the famous momager threw a lavish James Bond-themed 70th birthday party, the retired talk show host posted a picture of the two from the star-studded gathering.

Kathie Lee Gifford Honors Kris Jenner

Source: @kathielgifford/instagram Kathie Lee Gifford was shamed for her friendship with Kris Jenner.

"So happy to be able to get to California a day early to get to spend private time with my @krisjenner. And then to be able to be in the car with her on the way to her party surrounded by her closest family and friends just all made me extraordinarily happy," Gifford, 72, gushed on Tuesday, November 11. "I love you my friend and I always will." Jenner rocked a strapless red dress and black arm gloves while the blonde beauty donned a long-sleeved black frock with silver embellishments adorning the square neckline.

Fans Were Surprised by the Ladies' Friendship

Source: mega Gifford is the godmother of Jenner's two youngest daughters.

Some of the comments included, "Surprised by this one Kathie Lee. That family…. I thought better of you," while another admitted they were "very surprised" by their friendship. "Thought you had better taste than that," another person confessed, while a fourth critic said they were "disappointed" by the celebratory post.

Kathie Lee Gifford's History With the Jenners

Gifford is actually the godmother of Jenner's two youngest daughters, Kendall, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 28. The singer mentioned the girls during a 2020 episode of What What Happens Live when asked what advice she would give them about fame.

Source: @krisjenner/instagram The former TV host declared she'll 'always love' the mom-of-six.

"I would tell them, first of all, 'Stay close to God,'" she spilled. "I would tell them to be true to themselves and that’s about it. That’s what I’d tell anybody." "They're not superstars or billionaires when they come into this world, they were just my dear friend's children," Kathie said. "That's what celebrities are anyway, at the end of the day. We're just people."

Kathie Lee Gifford's Comments About Caitlyn Jenner

Source: mega Kathie Lee Gifford previously admitted Caitlyn Jenner's transition was 'a lot for people to digest.'