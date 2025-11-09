Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash Gets Wild: Cops Called to Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills Mansion Over Noise Complaints

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner turned 70 years old last week and commemorated the event at pal Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion on November 8. But the iconic momager received a special gift at the lavish event — an unwelcome visit from the cops. According to TMZ, neighbors of the Amazon billionaire, 61, were annoyed over the wild party, and called the police to address the commotion.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner turned 70 on November 5.

The outlet reported that next-door residents heard loud music throughout the area and dispatched law enforcement, who spoke with the home's security and issued a warning. When Bruno Mars performed, the noise caused concern in the neighborhood, according to a source. But that wasn't the end of the cops' visit to Bezos' property. The police came back shortly after once they were made aware of faux grass hedges blocking the street outside the event. The obstructions didn’t have a permit, and therefore, had to be removed.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kris Jenner's Guest List

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner's bash brought in a multitude of A-listers.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Surprise Engagement?

Source: MEGA Corey Gamble and the rest of the KarJenners attended Kris' 70th birthday.

Visitors kept in classy with elegant black suits and stylish evening gowns. Kris rocked a ruffled cherry-red frock, long black velvet gloves, and sparkling diamond jewelry for her night. It was previously rumored that Gamble, 44, might propose to the TV personality at the party, however, no engagement has been reported yet. A source revealed that the party could even be a surprise wedding, with the socialite's friends being unaware of this major life event.

Source: MEGA Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have been dating since 2014.