Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash Gets Wild: Cops Called to Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills Mansion Over Noise Complaints
Nov. 9 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Kris Jenner turned 70 years old last week and commemorated the event at pal Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion on November 8.
But the iconic momager received a special gift at the lavish event — an unwelcome visit from the cops.
According to TMZ, neighbors of the Amazon billionaire, 61, were annoyed over the wild party, and called the police to address the commotion.
The outlet reported that next-door residents heard loud music throughout the area and dispatched law enforcement, who spoke with the home's security and issued a warning.
When Bruno Mars performed, the noise caused concern in the neighborhood, according to a source. But that wasn't the end of the cops' visit to Bezos' property.
The police came back shortly after once they were made aware of faux grass hedges blocking the street outside the event. The obstructions didn’t have a permit, and therefore, had to be removed.
Inside Kris Jenner's Guest List
Jenner's James Bond-themed extravaganza was full of A-list guests, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey, Melanie Griffith, Adele, Niecy Nash, Bill Gates, Jay-Z, Selma Blair, and many more.
The reality star also had her family by her side, such as longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner
About 300 partygoers came out to honor the KarJenner matriarch on her milestone birthday.
A Surprise Engagement?
Visitors kept in classy with elegant black suits and stylish evening gowns. Kris rocked a ruffled cherry-red frock, long black velvet gloves, and sparkling diamond jewelry for her night.
It was previously rumored that Gamble, 44, might propose to the TV personality at the party, however, no engagement has been reported yet.
A source revealed that the party could even be a surprise wedding, with the socialite's friends being unaware of this major life event.
Cameras for the family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, were not expected to be filming the party.
Kris and Gamble began dating in 2014 after meeting in Ibiza during a bash hosted by former son-in-law Kanye West. Kris was previously married to Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) from 1991 until 2015 and lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978 to 1991.