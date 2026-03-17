Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Reunite and Recall Their 'Today' Show Adventures

Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb recently reunited during an episode of “Kotb's Making Space” podcast, where they fondly remembered their time on the Today show. Gifford joined the show in 2008, bringing a fresh energy that transformed Kotb's approach to broadcasting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Today/YouTube Kathie Lee Gifford reunited with Hoda Kotb on her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Kotb recounted her professional struggles before meeting Gifford, stating it felt like "putting a circle in a square and pretending to be something I wasn't." Prior to Gifford's arrival, Kotb co-hosted the fourth hour of Today with Natalie Morales and Ann Curry.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Today/YouTube The pair reflected on their years co-hosting the fourth hour of 'Today.'

Article continues below advertisement

In 2008, Gifford guest-filled for Morales and Curry, which Kotb described as a moment when “someone turned the lights on.” Gifford, who was initially hesitant to return to daytime television, agreed to join the fourth hour if she could cohost with Kotb.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Today/YouTube Hoda Kotb said Kathie Lee Gifford helped her feel more authentic on-air.

Article continues below advertisement

Once Gifford officially joined, Kotb found it challenging to break free from her formal training, often relying on cue cards and directives from producers. Gifford, known for her spontaneous personality, encouraged Kotb to step out of her comfort zone. The pair recalled a broadcast when the wind scattered their cue cards, which compelled them to keep things “real.” Gifford remarked, “That's where the gold is.” However, their lively banter and noise led to them being removed from the plaza.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Both expressed gratitude for their longtime friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

Gifford shared that she recognized a “shift” in Kotb during their time together, mentioning the mutual trust that developed between them. She expressed her fondness by saying, “This is so fun to reminisce like this, Hoda. I love you.”