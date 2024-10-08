Everything to Know About Hoda Kotb's Exit From 'Today': Why She Left, How Her Costars Reacted and More
When Did Hoda Kotb Announce Her Decision to Leave 'Today'?
On September 26, Hoda Kotb surprised everyone on Today — including their viewers — when she announced she will be leaving the show in early 2025.
"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she said on the show. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."
Hosts, producers and the whole crew gave her a standing ovation during a commercial break.
Why Is Hoda Kotb Leaving 'Today'?
Hoda made the decision to leave Today following her 60th birthday celebration. During the announcement, she disclosed what motivated her to finally move on.
"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world," she stated.
She shares daughters Haley and Hope with ex Joel Schiffman.
In addition to her statement, Hoda also wrote a separate note to staffers to explain why she wanted to exit the show.
"My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. 26 years at NBC News - Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o'clock hour, sixteen on the ten o'clock hour. I'm picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you've lifted me up and inspired me. That's my heart singing. So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships. Savannah [Guthrie]: my rock. Jenna [Bush Hager]: my ride-or-die. Al [Roker]: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig, Carson, Sheinelle and Dylan: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders. I will miss each and every one of you at TODAY desperately," said Kotb.
How Did Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Costars React?
Kotb's costars tearfully responded to her exit plan after the revelation.
"You have guts, for someone to leave at the top of their game ... where it's easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun and say, 'but I dream even bigger for myself.' You inspire me," Guthrie, who shared she is proud of Kotb, said.
Meanwhile, Bush-Hager joked about stalking Kotb and showing up at her house so they would still see each other often.
A source also told Page Six that Kotb's coworkers "were shocked" as they had no idea she was considering to leave. Still, the insider noted the main co-anchor "has been thinking about this and contemplating it for a really long time."
Was Dylan Dreyer Aware of Hoda Kotb's Decision?
Kotb's colleague, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, was also surprised by the news.
"I knew about 10 minutes before the show started," said Dreyer during an interview with E! News at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. "Which, I think, is when everybody kind of found out."
Is There a Problem With Hoda Kotb's Salary on 'Today'?
Days after Kotb disclosed her plan, a source claimed she realized it was the end of her time at the NBC news program because of an issue with her salary.
"This is the age of the great resetting of TV news contracts," the insider said in a September 27 Puck report. “Everyone is getting their pay cut, or their jobs eliminated."
More Stars Reacted to Hoda Kotb's Surprise Exit
On September 29, Roker finally reacted to Kotb's scheduled exit after "taking a little time to process."
"She has taught me that it’s not about you but the other person. I have known her forever and it has always been about the other person," he captioned the Instagram update. "From my family, to her mom, sibs, and daughters, to our @todayshow family, Hoda has been about her circle. And that’s why she has the courage to do this. I love you. And, you ain’t going that far, Sis!"
Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, shared a separate post on X to praise Kotb's "bold and thoughtful move."
Meanwhile, Craig Melvin called the former Dateline NBC correspondent "1 of 1," adding, "Sad news for the Today family. Fantastic news for Hope and Haley."
Speaking with ET on October 2, Kathie Lee Gifford applauded Kotb for the "best decision she's ever made."
"She will never regret it. I knew that she was thinking about it for a long, long time," she continued.