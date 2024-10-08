Everything to Know About Hoda Kotb's Exit From 'Today': Why She Left, How Her Costars Reacted and More

Hoda made the decision to leave Today following her 60th birthday celebration. During the announcement, she disclosed what motivated her to finally move on.

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world," she stated.

She shares daughters Haley and Hope with ex Joel Schiffman.

In addition to her statement, Hoda also wrote a separate note to staffers to explain why she wanted to exit the show.

"My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. 26 years at NBC News - Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o'clock hour, sixteen on the ten o'clock hour. I'm picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you've lifted me up and inspired me. That's my heart singing. So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships. Savannah [Guthrie]: my rock. Jenna [Bush Hager]: my ride-or-die. Al [Roker]: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig, Carson, Sheinelle and Dylan: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders. I will miss each and every one of you at TODAY desperately," said Kotb.