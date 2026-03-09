or
Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on Past Inappropriate 'Today' Show Moment While Reuniting With Jenna Bush Hager: 'I Was Young!'

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Kathie Lee Gifford reflected on a past inappropriate 'Today' Show comment while reuniting with Jenna Bush Hager on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

March 9 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Kathie Lee Gifford can’t escape her past Today Show mishaps.

As she reunited with Jenna Bush Hager on the Monday, March 9, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the 72-year-old was forced to relive an awkward, inappropriate moment from a March 2015 segment.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Kathie Lee Gifford guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“Sometimes, the show will go a little off-the-rails. Our producers thought it would be fun to take a look at one of those ‘This day in histories,’” host Sheinelle Jones, 47, introduced.

“I was young! I needed money!” Gifford defended herself before the clip started playing.

In the past segment, titled “Workouts for Your Face,” she declared, “I want the balls,” referring to massage balls for one’s complexion.

“When in doubt, always take the balls,” Gifford continued.

During today’s episode, she was speechless and shook her head in disbelief at the memorable moment.

Jenna Bush Hager Reunites With Kathie Lee Gifford

Image of Jenna Bush Hager took over Kathie Lee Gifford's place on 'Today.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager took over Kathie Lee Gifford's place on 'Today.'

Bush Hager, 44, was happy to be reunited with Gifford, who insisted she and Jones are doing a “great job together.”

“When I walked into that makeup room and there you were, I was just like, ‘Ah,’” the former first daughter expressed.

“We were just cracking jokes,” the 72-year-old added.

Jones recalled former host Hoda Kotb eating peanut butter on a spoon and relating on how Gifford taught them the unique habit.

“[She taught that to] my daughter, too,” Bush Hager noted.

“I taught them a lot of things we can’t talk about,” Gifford teased.

Kathie Lee Gifford Banters With Former Co-Host Hoda Kotb

Kathy Lee Gifford

Image of Kathie Lee Gifford previously co-hosted 'Today' with Hoda Kotb.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Kathie Lee Gifford previously co-hosted 'Today' with Hoda Kotb.

Gifford and Kotb channeled their signature banter as the former returned to Studio 1A earlier in the morning for Today. The 61-year-old admitted she hasn’t read her former costar’s new book, Nero & Paul: How the Gospel of Grace Defeated the Ruler of Rome, yet but plans to do so.

“I will,” Kotb confirmed. “Because I love you.”

“When you’re on the beach in your thong over Memorial Day, I want you to crack it open,” Gifford joked.

Image of Kathie Lee Gifford moved to Nashville after her retirement.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Kathie Lee Gifford moved to Nashville after her retirement.

The ladies co-hosted the fourth hour of Today for 11 years before Gifford retired in April 2019. Bush Hager took her place as she moved to Nashville following her husband’s death.

“Every time I look at you, I am reminded that my life changed because of you,” Kotb said on Monday, while Gifford teased, “You owe me everything.”

Kathie Lee Gifford Hasn't Watched the 'Today Show' Since She Left

Image of Kathie Lee Gifford remains friendly with Hoda Kotb.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Kathie Lee Gifford remains friendly with Hoda Kotb.

During a 2024 interview, the retired anchor revealed she hadn’t watched the morning program since she left.

“I want to know what’s going on in this world, but I don’t want it in the Today Show kind of way. Just give me the facts, folks,” Gifford told an outlet.

However, the star insisted she still keeps in touch with Kotb.

“I just was texting with her yesterday. I mean, she will always, always be a very dear friend of mine,” she explained.

