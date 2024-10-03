or
Kathie Lee Gifford Reacts to Hoda Kotb's Shocking 'Today' Exit

Kathie Lee Gifford reacted to Hoda Kotb's shocking 'Today' exit, saying it's 'the best decision she's ever made.'

Oct. 3 2024, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

Kathie Lee Gifford reacted to former co-host and friend Hoda Kotb's recent announcement that the former is leaving the Today show after over two decades.

"The best decision she's ever made. She will never regret it. I knew that she was thinking about it for a long, long time," Gifford told ET on Wednesday, October 2.

Following Kotb's public declaration on Thursday, September 26, that she would be departing the Today show in early 2025, the 71-year-old author wasn't as caught off guard as others were.

"You know, I knew the minute that she brought her first baby home ... It was just a matter of time. And then, the second baby. That's what she lives for — to get off camera and get home to her kids," she said of Kotb, who shares two daughters, Haley and Hope, with ex Joel Schiffman.

"When I left my place there for Today show, she said 'I'm not far behind you Kathie,' but she... She's stayed now for over five years," Gifford continued. "So when she walks away from a job like that, it impacts a lot of people."

The television presenter hosted Today with Kotb for 11 years from 2008 to 2019. Although it's been five years since she left the program, Gifford's affection for her 60-year-old colleague remains strong.

After the announcement, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts on Kotb's exit, writing, "Bittersweet news as my dear friend @hodakotb steps away from the Today show. Her warmth, laughter, and incredible spirit have brightened our mornings and touched countless hearts. Here’s to new adventures!"

When Kotb announced her departure from the program, in which she's leaving her seat alongside co-host Jenna Bush Hager, she recalled how her birthday celebration played a significant role in her decision.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” the TV anchor said. “I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.’ And I thought it can’t get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.”

Kotb added she wants to dedicate more time to her children, but noted she will continue to be part of the NBC family in a role that has not yet been specified.

As OK! previously reported, compensation may have been the real reason for the media personality's exit.

An insider claimed that the news anchor was allegedly asked to take a pay cut to her $20 million salary before making the decision to leave the morning show after 26 years.

"This is the age of the great resetting of TV news contracts," a source alleged. “Everyone is getting their pay cut, or their jobs eliminated."

