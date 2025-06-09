Kathy Griffin and Don Lemon Agree There May Have Been 'Tampering' in Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win: 'Something Was Off'
Kathy Griffin believes there was "tampering" in the 2024 election — something Don Lemon didn't disagree with when she appeared on an episode of his "Lemon Drop" podcast last week.
"I’m Kathy Griffin and I do not think [Donald] Trump won in a free and fair election," she declared on the show.
"I believe there was tampering. I don’t know. I don’t know if it was the Elon [Musk] connection," the comedian spilled. "I don’t know if it was just a few good old boys in the South who didn’t do, you know, I mean what they accuse us [Democrats] of."
Kathy Griffin and Don Lemon Theorize About 2024 Election
"You’re not far off. I mean, I won’t say that I disagree with you," the former CNN star admitted. "But I’m an evidence person. I’d like to see the evidence."
"I think something was off, and especially when someone said, ‘Oh, we’ve got this.’ And, you know, how do you know that? How do we know we’ve got this? How do you know, or ‘I don’t need your vote’ or anything like that," Lemon replied of what Trump said during the election race. "It’s a little bit odd."
"Right. ‘This will be the last election. We won’t have any elections after this,’" Griffin added of the president's remarks.
"'Vote for me, and you won’t have to vote again anymore.' And also, you know, as you said, every accusation is a confession," Lemon pointed out.
Kathy Griffin's Drama With Donald Trump
While Lemon has expressed his distaste for Trump, Griffin's hatred for the politician reached new heights in 2017 when she posted a photo of herself holding a replica of the president's bloodied, severed head.
People were outraged by the image, and Secret Service took the post as a threat, prompting them to launch an investigation into her. The comic thinks Trump ordered the investigation himself, as he has "vendettas against certain people."
The Comedian's Insult Nearly Destroyed Her Career
The controversy took a serious toll on Griffin's career, as she revealed in a 2024 interview, "my industry dumped me" because of the drama.
"I was in the middle of a 50-city tour when that happened. Then, 25 cities all pulled out because of threats. The government started the official investigation against me, and my lawyers said, 'This is a serious thing. They’re serious about charging you with conspiracy,'" the My Life on the D-List alum revealed.
"I spent a million dollars in lawyer fees," she confessed. "After that, I was stopped at every airport in the U.S. and overseas. They take your phone, they take your passport. They wanted to end my career."
"The stuff that came to my house! The FBI would show up and go, 'Miss Griffin, there is a credible threat against you. We have a duty to warn you.' I mean, that was my life," Griffin said. "I was enemy No 1. Thank God my fans stayed with me."