or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Kathy Griffin
OK LogoPolitics

Kathy Griffin and Don Lemon Agree There May Have Been 'Tampering' in Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win: 'Something Was Off'

Composite photo of Kathy Griffin, Don Lemon and Donald Trump
Source: mega

On Don Lemon's podcast, the host and Kathy Griffin discussed the idea that Donald Trump didn't win 'a fair and free election' in 2024.

By:

June 9 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin believes there was "tampering" in the 2024 election — something Don Lemon didn't disagree with when she appeared on an episode of his "Lemon Drop" podcast last week.

"I’m Kathy Griffin and I do not think [Donald] Trump won in a free and fair election," she declared on the show.

"I believe there was tampering. I don’t know. I don’t know if it was the Elon [Musk] connection," the comedian spilled. "I don’t know if it was just a few good old boys in the South who didn’t do, you know, I mean what they accuse us [Democrats] of."

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin and Don Lemon Theorize About 2024 Election

kathy griffin don lemon tampering donald trump election win
Source: @thedonlemonshow/youtube

On Don Lemon's podcast, Kathy Griffin revealed she thinks the 2024 election was tampered with.

"You’re not far off. I mean, I won’t say that I disagree with you," the former CNN star admitted. "But I’m an evidence person. I’d like to see the evidence."

"I think something was off, and especially when someone said, ‘Oh, we’ve got this.’ And, you know, how do you know that? How do we know we’ve got this? How do you know, or ‘I don’t need your vote’ or anything like that," Lemon replied of what Trump said during the election race. "It’s a little bit odd."

Article continues below advertisement

kathy griffin don lemon tampering donald trump election win
Source: mega

Don Lemon said he agreed with the comedian but needs to see 'evidence.'

"Right. ‘This will be the last election. We won’t have any elections after this,’" Griffin added of the president's remarks.

"'Vote for me, and you won’t have to vote again anymore.' And also, you know, as you said, every accusation is a confession," Lemon pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin's Drama With Donald Trump

MORE ON:
Kathy Griffin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

While Lemon has expressed his distaste for Trump, Griffin's hatred for the politician reached new heights in 2017 when she posted a photo of herself holding a replica of the president's bloodied, severed head.

People were outraged by the image, and Secret Service took the post as a threat, prompting them to launch an investigation into her. The comic thinks Trump ordered the investigation himself, as he has "vendettas against certain people."

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian's Insult Nearly Destroyed Her Career

kathy griffin don lemon tampering donald trump election win
Source: mega

Griffin's post led to her being investigated.

The controversy took a serious toll on Griffin's career, as she revealed in a 2024 interview, "my industry dumped me" because of the drama.

"I was in the middle of a 50-city tour when that happened. Then, 25 cities all pulled out because of threats. The government started the official investigation against me, and my lawyers said, 'This is a serious thing. They’re serious about charging you with conspiracy,'" the My Life on the D-List alum revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

"I spent a million dollars in lawyer fees," she confessed. "After that, I was stopped at every airport in the U.S. and overseas. They take your phone, they take your passport. They wanted to end my career."

"The stuff that came to my house! The FBI would show up and go, 'Miss Griffin, there is a credible threat against you. We have a duty to warn you.' I mean, that was my life," Griffin said. "I was enemy No 1. Thank God my fans stayed with me."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.