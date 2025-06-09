Kathy Griffin and Don Lemon Agree There May Have Been 'Tampering' in Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win: 'Something Was Off'

Kathy Griffin believes there was "tampering" in the 2024 election — something Don Lemon didn't disagree with when she appeared on an episode of his "Lemon Drop" podcast last week.

"I’m Kathy Griffin and I do not think [Donald] Trump won in a free and fair election," she declared on the show.

"I believe there was tampering. I don’t know. I don’t know if it was the Elon [Musk] connection," the comedian spilled. "I don’t know if it was just a few good old boys in the South who didn’t do, you know, I mean what they accuse us [Democrats] of."