'F--- This Wannabe Dictator': Donald Trump Bashed for Saying 'in 4 Years You Won't Have to Vote Again' at Florida Rally
Will Donald Trump end Democracy?
During the former president’s rally in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday, July 26, the 78-year-old seemingly declared there would be no more elections if he were to win in November.
“Christians get out and vote. Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore,” the father-of-five began. “Four more years, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore my beautiful Christians. I love you Christians, I’m not Christian.”
The ex-commander-in-chief continued: “I love you, you gotta get out and vote, in four years you won’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you won’t have to vote.”
In response to Trump’s shocking claims, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, bashed him.
"The only reason they wouldn't have to vote again is there would be no more elections. F this wannabe Dictator," one person stated.
"DJT admits if he wins, there will never be another election. If that doesn't move you to do everything within your power to get Kamala Harris [in office], I don't know what will. This would not be good for White Christians or anyone else. There will not be a country to live in anymore," another added.
A third individual asked, "Why did the Republican party allow itself to be taken over by this orange thing?" while a fourth said, "Yikes! He's not even trying to hide it anymore…"
One more person noted, “I’ve never been more motivated to vote against this man.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump is now facing Harris in the 2024 presidential election after Joe Biden dropped out on July 21.
Trump appears to be intimidated by the new Democratic candidate, as he was mocked for fixating on the crowd size of the vice president’s first rally in North Carolina.
While he spoke in the city of Charlotte, Trump insisted Harris' campaign had put in significant effort to gather a crowd, alluding that his rallies don't need much advertising.
Footage of Trump's remarks went viral, eliciting funny commentary from critics of The Apprentice alum's ego and obsession with "sizes."
"Trump is having a major breakdown right now at his rally crying about Kamala Harris' crowd size," one user penned.
"He just spent several minutes talking about how she got credit for her crowd size and how he never gets credit. He's a man-baby. You can tell he's really flustered," an additional user wrote.
"Why does he seem more flustered than when he was shot?” as second person said, referencing Trump’s assassination attempt.
"Please God, I can't live through another four years of hearing this guy talk about comparing sizes. We are in the bad place," a third noted.