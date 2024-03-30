'My Industry Dumped Me': Kathy Griffin Says Posting Gruesome Photo of Donald Trump's Head Almost 'Ended Her Career'
Kathy Griffin recalled the moment she posted a photo of Donald Trump's head on social media in 2017 and how it affected her career.
"My industry dumped me. I was in the middle of a 50-city tour when that happened. Then, 25 cities all pulled out because of threats. The government started the official investigation against me, and my lawyers said, 'This is a serious thing. They’re serious about charging you with conspiracy.' I spent a million dollars in lawyer fees. After that, I was stopped at every airport in the U.S. and overseas. They take your phone, they take your passport. They wanted to end my career," the comedian, 63, said in a new interview.
"The stuff that came to my house! The FBI would show up and go, 'Miss Griffin, there is a credible threat against you. We have a duty to warn you.' I mean, that was my life. I was enemy No 1. Thank God my fans stayed with me," she continued of the scary incident.
However, the red-headed beauty credits her parents for her resilience. "My dad, John, lived to 90. My mom, Maggie, until 99. There was just something about my family. They were rough. I’m not going to lie. The expectations were, 'You show up at the dinner table. We’re going to have political arguments,'" she said.
However, there has been some positive to come out of the situation.
"I’m on a daily text chain with Mary Trump, E. Jean Carroll and Stormy Daniels. Yes, it’s the truth. Those girls are an inspiration. They’re so strong. Stormy flew to Vegas to see me for my first show in six years. And E. Jean is coming to see me at all my New York stops. Mary, too. I know, it’s crazy. I wouldn’t know them if it weren’t for the political scandal. I’m trying to look at the good parts of this experience and go, 'You know what? Today, I know who my real friends are,'" she shared.
As OK! previously reported, Griffin received backlash after posting a photo of herself holding up a Trump mask made to look like a severed head.
After the picture went viral, Trump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, should be "ashamed of herself" for even thinking about uploading it in the first place.
“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Trump said.
Years later, Griffin has learned to laugh about the situation.
“They’re crazed over me!” she said on a recent episode of The View. “So there was an actual parade Sunday night at my show in Huntington, New York, and they had all these Trumpers, organize an anti-Kathy Griffin parade. It was kind of funny because they did have a bobbing redhead of me, an effigy, and they had — they were shouting ‘I’m a traitor’ and all this other stuff. But the audience came and saw it, so it was like hate on the outside and inclusive love and laughs on the inside and it was sold out.”
