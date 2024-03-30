'My Industry Dumped Me': Kathy Griffin Says Posting Gruesome Photo of Donald Trump's Head Almost 'Ended Her Career'

Kathy Griffin recalled the moment she posted a photo of Donald Trump's head on social media in 2017 and how it affected her career.

"My industry dumped me. I was in the middle of a 50-city tour when that happened. Then, 25 cities all pulled out because of threats. The government started the official investigation against me, and my lawyers said, 'This is a serious thing. They’re serious about charging you with conspiracy.' I spent a million dollars in lawyer fees. After that, I was stopped at every airport in the U.S. and overseas. They take your phone, they take your passport. They wanted to end my career," the comedian, 63, said in a new interview.