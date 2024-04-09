Who Is Kathy Griffin's Ex-Husband Randy Bick? 7 Things to Know About Him
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick Met in 2011
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick met for the first time at a food and wine festival in 2011. According to Griffin, she thought they would only have one night stand.
However, they eventually dated and wed.
"He's very sweet and very mellow. He's like a regular guy, you know, he's like a real guy. He's not like a Hollywood guy," said the 63-year-old comedian at the time.
Griffin told People in 2016 that she thought they would not last because of their 18-year age gap.
He Works as a Marketing Executive
Bick established his career in entertainment marketing after earning his bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Arizona and an MBA from Azusa Pacific University.
His LinkedIn page shows he works as Inappropriate Laughter Inc.'s Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Production.
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick Split in 2018
After dating for seven years, Griffin and Bick called it quits but expressed their love for each other even after the split. She announced the news on X.
They reunited less than a year after their breakup.
"We took a little break and we're back. And now, we just came to the decision that, we've really been through so much together. We've now been together over eight years," she told ET.
When Did They Tie the Knot?
- Kathy Griffin Insists Taylor Swift Could 'Tip the Election' in Joe Biden's Favor If Singer Publicly Supports Him
- 'My Industry Dumped Me': Kathy Griffin Says Posting Gruesome Photo of Donald Trump's Head Almost 'Ended Her Career'
- Kathy Griffin Believes Housewives Are 'Scared' of Andy Cohen as Leah McSweeney Lawsuit Claims He Tried to Get Her to Relapse
Griffin and Bick held a short ceremony on January 1, 2020, the same night they revealed their engagement. Lily Tomlin officiated their union.
"What was supposed to be a shallow, 'toot it and boot it' one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful," Tomlin wrote online. "They stayed together. Then they couldn't stay away from one another."
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick Divorced
Before their fourth anniversary, the estranged couple shocked the world when Griffin filed for divorce on December 28, 2023. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution of marriage request.
Kathy Griffin Hired a Private Investigator to Find Her Estranged Husband
Three months after Griffin filed for divorce, she revealed in court documents she was unable to serve Bick with divorce papers because she could not locate him. With that, she hired a private investigator to search for Bick.
He later responded to the filing.
"Mr. Bick has been represented by counsel since early January and his attorney has been in contact with Ms. Griffin's attorney about the matter since that time. Therefore, any claims that Ms. Griffin needed to 'hire a private investigator' to find Mr. Bick are disingenuous and are not supported by the facts," the statement read. "If Ms. Griffin needed to contact Mr. Bick, she should have simply had her lawyer call Mr. Bick's lawyer. Mr. Bick has complied with all statutory requirements and his response has been filed and served."
Randy Bick Has a Whopping Net Worth
Per The Mirror, Bick's successful career helped him earn a $10.5 million net worth as of press time. The marketing executive's estranged wife reportedly has a net worth of $50 million.