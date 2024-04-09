Who Is Kathy Griffin's Ex-Husband Randy Bick? 7 Things to Know About Him

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick met for the first time at a food and wine festival in 2011. According to Griffin, she thought they would only have one night stand.

However, they eventually dated and wed.

"He's very sweet and very mellow. He's like a regular guy, you know, he's like a real guy. He's not like a Hollywood guy," said the 63-year-old comedian at the time.

Griffin told People in 2016 that she thought they would not last because of their 18-year age gap.