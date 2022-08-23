Kathy Griffin Asks Fans For Help Decoding Cancer Scans, Claims She Was 'Ghosted' By Her Doctor
Six months after revealing she was officially free of lung cancer, comedian Kathy Griffin took to Instagram with a unique request — asking fans to help her interpret her test results after claiming her doctor “ghosted” her.
“OK, I know this is crazy but I cannot get an oncologist on the phone and the surgeon who did my half of lung removal has ghosted me,” the Fashion Police alum wrote alongside an image of what appears to be the written findings of her scans on Monday, August 22.
“This is what it’s come to people!” she wrote of asking strangers for help. “I’m putting my scan results on Instagram in hopes that somebody will put it under an oncologist’s nose and send me some sort of interpretation in English of what’s going on with my post operation situation!” she continued before asserting that “social media can be used for good, d****t!
Last August, the comic announced that she had been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer even though she had “never smoked.”
“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer,” Griffin wrote in a statement posted to her social media pages, explaining that she was “about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.”
The star also shared that her medical team was “very optimistic” surrounding her prognosis considering they caught the ailment early and that it was “contained” to only her left lung.
"I should have normal function with my breathing," Griffin shared. "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."
"It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” she reassured fans.
And it seems this confidence was for good reason — just a few months later in February, the Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star revealed that she was cancer free, sharing the exciting news alongside a celebratory clip of her skinny dipping.
“6 month lung cancer scan is CLEAN!!! No more #cancer,” the actress wrote alongside the post, which she shared to her Instagram and Twitter pages. “And yes, i’m skinny dipping in the pool while shaking my boobs and butt. SO WHAT?”