Kathy Griffin Asks Fans For Help Decoding Cancer Scans, Claims She Was 'Ghosted' By Her Doctor

Six months after revealing she was officially free of lung cancer, comedian Kathy Griffin took to Instagram with a unique request — asking fans to help her interpret her test results after claiming her doctor “ghosted” her.

“OK, I know this is crazy but I cannot get an oncologist on the phone and the surgeon who did my half of lung removal has ghosted me,” the Fashion Police alum wrote alongside an image of what appears to be the written findings of her scans on Monday, August 22.