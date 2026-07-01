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Kathy Griffin Suspects Jimmy Fallon Banned Her From 'The Tonight Show' for Being 'Too Controversial'

Photo of Kathy Griffin and Jimmy Fallon
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin said she may have been banned from Jimmy Fallon's show and blasted him for hosting Conor McGregor.

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July 1 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

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Kathy Griffin is accusing Jimmy Fallon of "banning" her from The Tonight Show.

“I have not done the Jimmy Fallon show since it was on at 12:30 Eastern and Pacific, so I guess I’m banned from the Fallon show, or inappropriate, or too controversial,” Griffin, 65, began in a video posted via Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, referring to Fallon's former timeslot on NBC.

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Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram

Kathy Griffin aired out her grievances toward Jimmy Fallon in a video posted via Instagram.

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Kathy Griffin Joked She Was 'Banned' From 'The Tonight Show'

Photo of Kathy Griffin said that she was probably banned for being 'too controversial.'
Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram

Kathy Griffin said she was probably banned for being 'too controversial.'

"I guess I’m banned from the Fallon show [for being] inappropriate or too controversial," she claimed. "I don’t even know. When you’re banned from a show … they don’t usually tell you [that] you’re banned. They just can’t seem to find room for you."

Griffin joked she was "banned from most" shows, but had no issues with the late-night host, 51, himself.

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Kathy Griffin Slamed Jimmy Fallon for Recent Conor McGregor Interview

Photo of Conor McGregor appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on June 17.
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Conor McGregor appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on June 17.

"I like Jimmy Fallon. I’ve met him a few times, and when I used to do his later show, he was always super nice to me," the comedian continued. "I do think it was a bad call for him to have convicted rapist Conor McGregor on."

McGregor, 37, appeared on The Tonight Show on June 17 to discuss his UFC comeback. The interview sparked major backlash as critics pointed to the athlete's past legal troubles, which include being found liable in a civil case involving the 2019 sexual assault of a woman at a Dublin, Ireland, hotel.

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Kathy Griffin Called Conor McGregor's 'Tonight Show' Appearance a 'Mistake'

Photo of Kathy Griffin said that Conor McGregor's appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' didn't 'sit well' with her.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin said that Conor McGregor's appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' didn't 'sit well' with her.

"I think Fallon folks made a mistake by having Conor McGregor on. I think it sends yet another message to women and marginalized folks everywhere that we’re not equal and you can do anything to us," Griffin explained. "The perpetrators are still gonna be out there being glorified. It kind of reminds me of when Fallon had [President Donald] Trump on, and then he petted his hair. That didn’t sit well with me."

The My Life on the D-List star added, "I think it’s time we make up our minds about who we’re gonna cancel and who we’re not. Take it from the most canceled celebrity in history! … As the kids say, do better."

Kathy Griffin Knows She's a 'Rebel'

Photo of Kathy Griffin called herself the 'face of resilience.'
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin called herself the 'face of resilience.'

Griffin has long been a polarizing figure in Hollywood, facing criticism on multiple occasions.

"I’m so used to being a bit of a rebel outsider in Hollywood," she told a news outlet in 2025. "They gave me an award, and it’s about resilience. I’m laughing because now I’m the face of resilience because I’ve been through so much s--- that it’s crazy. … I may not be your favorite comic, but I’ve done more specials than any other comedian, male or female, living or dead, and d--- it, that’s something."

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