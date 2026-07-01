Kathy Griffin Suspects Jimmy Fallon Banned Her From 'The Tonight Show' for Being 'Too Controversial'

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Kathy Griffin is accusing Jimmy Fallon of "banning" her from The Tonight Show. “I have not done the Jimmy Fallon show since it was on at 12:30 Eastern and Pacific, so I guess I’m banned from the Fallon show, or inappropriate, or too controversial,” Griffin, 65, began in a video posted via Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, referring to Fallon's former timeslot on NBC.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram Kathy Griffin aired out her grievances toward Jimmy Fallon in a video posted via Instagram.

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Kathy Griffin Joked She Was 'Banned' From 'The Tonight Show'

Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram Kathy Griffin said she was probably banned for being 'too controversial.'

"I guess I’m banned from the Fallon show [for being] inappropriate or too controversial," she claimed. "I don’t even know. When you’re banned from a show … they don’t usually tell you [that] you’re banned. They just can’t seem to find room for you." Griffin joked she was "banned from most" shows, but had no issues with the late-night host, 51, himself.

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Kathy Griffin Slamed Jimmy Fallon for Recent Conor McGregor Interview

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Conor McGregor appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on June 17.

"I like Jimmy Fallon. I’ve met him a few times, and when I used to do his later show, he was always super nice to me," the comedian continued. "I do think it was a bad call for him to have convicted rapist Conor McGregor on." McGregor, 37, appeared on The Tonight Show on June 17 to discuss his UFC comeback. The interview sparked major backlash as critics pointed to the athlete's past legal troubles, which include being found liable in a civil case involving the 2019 sexual assault of a woman at a Dublin, Ireland, hotel.

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Kathy Griffin Called Conor McGregor's 'Tonight Show' Appearance a 'Mistake'

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin said that Conor McGregor's appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' didn't 'sit well' with her.

"I think Fallon folks made a mistake by having Conor McGregor on. I think it sends yet another message to women and marginalized folks everywhere that we’re not equal and you can do anything to us," Griffin explained. "The perpetrators are still gonna be out there being glorified. It kind of reminds me of when Fallon had [President Donald] Trump on, and then he petted his hair. That didn’t sit well with me." The My Life on the D-List star added, "I think it’s time we make up our minds about who we’re gonna cancel and who we’re not. Take it from the most canceled celebrity in history! … As the kids say, do better."

Kathy Griffin Knows She's a 'Rebel'

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin called herself the 'face of resilience.'