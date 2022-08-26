Kathy Griffin Asks Social Media Followers Why She 'Vomited About A Dozen Times' Over 3 Hours In Scary Health Update
Kathy Griffin is looking for answers. In a scary health update after undergoing surgery to remove half her lung following her cancer diagnosis, the comedian revealed something is wrong with her and she doesn't know where to go from here.
Taking to Instagram Thursday, August 25, Griffin shared her Twitter post that read: "Ok, #CancerTwitter. Last night, an hour after dinner, I vomited about a dozen times over the next 3 hours. This did not happen prior to my half lung being removed last August."
"Why would I be having these problems for having 1/2 of my left lung removed? I had a clean endoscopy," she wrote adding a worried face emoji. Griffin captioned her post: "Is there a cancer IG? Ugh."
KATHY GRIFFIN GIVES BRUTALLY HONEST HEALTH UPDATE, SAYS SHE FEARS 'DRUGS AND ADDICTION MORE THAN I FEAR CANCER'
Griffin's worried fans immediately took to the comments section to send love and prayers. "Sending u love and healing vibes !!!" wrote one social media user, with another encouraging: "Please get into an appointment asap. Take care of yourself. We love you!"
Others also suggested that she talk to a doctor, as many asked her why she doesn't have a medical team handling this obvious issue.
One hour after Griffin posted her initial Tweet about her health update, she followed up with more information on the matter. "Sorry, let me clarify. I've been having these vomiting issues since my surgery last August, and I did not have them prior to my surgery last August."
"I know it's really gross," she acknowledged, "But when I have these episodes, it just knocks me out the whole next day."
Griffin was diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer in August 2021 and announced she was cancer-free in December.
FIERCE FIGHTERS — 25 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE BATTLED BREAST CANCER
She has been very open about her cancer journey, revealing last summer that the surgery "was a little more than I had anticipated," but that cancer was not the thing she feared most.
"The last time I was in a hospital was June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills," Griffin admitted. "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know that I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills."
The Emmy Award winner concluded the statement by saying she feared, "drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be ok."