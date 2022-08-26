Kathy Griffin Asks Social Media Followers Why She 'Vomited About A Dozen Times' Over 3 Hours In Scary Health Update

Kathy Griffin is looking for answers. In a scary health update after undergoing surgery to remove half her lung following her cancer diagnosis, the comedian revealed something is wrong with her and she doesn't know where to go from here.

Taking to Instagram Thursday, August 25, Griffin shared her Twitter post that read: "Ok, #CancerTwitter. Last night, an hour after dinner, I vomited about a dozen times over the next 3 hours. This did not happen prior to my half lung being removed last August."