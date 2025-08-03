NEWS Kathy Hilton Reveals How Her Long-Lasting Friendship With the Kardashian-Jenners Began Source: MEGA Kathy Hilton revealed how her enduring friendship with the Kardashian-Jenners first started. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kathy Hilton's bond with the Kardashian-Jenner family dates back to a time well before their rise to reality TV fame. "Well, Kris [Jenner] and I were friends," Hilton, 66, said during the Wednesday, July 23, episode of "Call Her Daddy." She noted their friendship spans "years" to when the girls were just little ones.

Source: Call Her Daddy/YOUTUBE Kathy Hilton appeared as a guest on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

The star continued, "We had done some charity things together, and so Caitlyn [Jenner], Kris, [husband] Rick [Hilton] and I — we would go on trips together and go to New York, Las Vegas … you name it. The four of us and a couple of other people would hang out, go down to the desert."

As the adults became "really close," so did their children. Kathy and Rick share daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton, while Kris and Caitlyn's family, which includes Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian, grew after their 1991 wedding. The couple later welcomed daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner before their divorce in 2014.

Source: @kathyhilton/INSTAGRAM Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner have been friends forever.

Kathy confirmed her relationship with her sisters is also on solid ground. "We're really good. I just, you know, I call [Kyle] every day [and] she calls me. We text," Kathy, 65, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 25, while hosting a wellness day at her house.

While their children ventured off, Kathy seized an opportunity to connect the families. When Paris received an offer to star in The Simple Life with Nicole Richie, she proposed bringing Kim on board.

"I called Kris one day and I said, 'Paris is starting this TV show and she needs somebody that can be with her and organize her.' I thought it would be a great opportunity for Kim and Paris to have fun together," she recalled. "I know that she'll make sure Paris gets here on time and I just wanted Paris to have someone."

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are still friends.

Kathy recalled Kris's immediate enthusiasm. "We kind of set up this playdate, and she said, 'I love it!' So the girls ran around the world together and had a blast," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star noted.

After Kim accompanied Paris in the early 2000s, her own career skyrocketed when her family landed a reality series. Kim has often expressed gratitude to Paris for her role in her success. "I am really grateful for my experiences with her," Kim stated in E! True Hollywood Story in 2019. "She's a huge, huge reason [for] my success."

Source: @kimkardashian/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton’s longtime friendship began in the early 2000s and has since been rekindled.

Despite their achievements, the friendship seemed to fade as their lives changed directions. However, a chance meeting in 2014 at designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday party sparked a reconnection. Kim even posted a throwback photo of her with Paris.

